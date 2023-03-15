There’s a new group hoping to bring legal immigrants to smaller North Dakota communities. It’s an interesting idea, but won't be without challenges.

The nonprofit Communities Acting Together for Change and Hope, or CATCH, seeks to bring immigrants to the state to fill jobs and homes in towns with dwindling populations. It’s an attempt to revive dying towns where the populations are aging, businesses closing and many professionals aren’t available.

While the state’s population has been growing and getting younger, that hasn’t been the case in many smaller communities. Instead, the populations are aging and there are fewer families with children at home.

CATCH plans to hire an executive director and sell communities on the concept of recruiting legal immigrants to smaller North Dakota towns. It won’t be easy to persuade everyone it’s the right thing to do.

Patti Larson, of Sheyenne, is CATCH’s treasurer and knows not everyone will be “gung-ho” about resettling legal immigrants. A few years ago there was a debate across the state about accepting legal immigrants and it got nasty at times.

That’s the wrong attitude. At the beginning of the oil boom, people were flocking to the state in pursuit of high-paying jobs. That’s not true any more. There’s a demand across the nation for workers so North Dakota is facing a lot of competition when it comes to filling jobs.

Gov. Doug Burgum has made worker recruitment a priority during this legislative session. Senate Bill 2142, which passed the Senate, would establish a one-staff immigration office in the Department of Commerce to help place legal immigrant workers across the state. The office would act as a go-between for immigrants, communities and businesses. CATCH supports the bill that’s now in the House.

If the bill becomes law it should be helpful for CATCH. However, the smaller communities will be competing with larger cities for the services of immigrants. There are job openings in communities large and small.

There are other challenges such as having housing available for new workers. Immigrants also need time to assimilate into a new culture, which requires help from community members. Not everyone will be eager to relocate to a rural North Dakota community.

CATCH has a steep hill to climb, but it has to try if it wants the smaller towns to survive. CATCH hopes it can get federal and state grants along with local and private funding to fix up homes, attract legal immigrants and help them integrate into smaller towns.

It’s not an impossible dream. North Dakota was largely built on legal immigrants, many lured here by the promise of homesteads. Now, instead of the offer of land there’s the opportunity for jobs and homes in one of the safest environments in the nation.

Getting legal immigrants to come to North Dakota, especially to smaller communities, will be a challenge. It’s one the state needs to embrace. We need new blood for communities to become or remain vibrant.