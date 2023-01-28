Tribune editorial: Immigrants can be a key to North Dakota's future

One reason the Legislature often struggles to complete its work in 80 days is because of frivolous or meaningless bills that soak up time. Case in point this session is House Bill 1155, which bars the state, cities, counties and higher education institutions from adopting policies that hinder cooperation with immigration officials.

What's commonly known as sanctuary cities provide protection for undocumented immigrants. Forum News Service couldn’t find evidence that any North Dakota jurisdiction has adopted a policy to interfere with immigration officials.

It’s not an issue in North Dakota and there’s no indication that it ever will be an issue. But the Legislature has to go through committee hearings and floor action to determine the fate of the bill, which takes time that could be better used.

To be clear, the Tribune editorial board isn’t supporting action that would hinder immigration officials. We're commenting on the need for a bill on the matter, since it’s not a problem and realistically not a potential problem. And House Bill 1155 isn't the only bill before the Legislature that’s seeking to remedy a problem that doesn’t exist. Some bills, unfortunately, are political or personal statements that don’t solve anything.

Some people argue the state should go to annual sessions to handle the workload and react to current developments. One way to reduce the workload is to weed out the unnecessary bills. It won’t happen, but it should be considered.

While the editorial board doesn’t believe 1155 is needed to prevent sanctuary cities, we do feel it sends the wrong message.

In recent years there’s been a growing tide of opposition to allowing legal, vetted immigrants into the state. There’s been a variety of arguments for keeping them out, ranging from a fear of terrorists to cultural concerns to the possibility of them taking jobs away from residents. The Tribune doesn’t believe these are valid reasons.

In fact, the state has workforce shortages. If anything, 1155 sends a message to legal immigrants that they aren’t welcome.

Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, has introduced two bills to recruit workers from other countries -- an effort to bring professionals into the state as legal immigrants. The bills have garnered support from Republicans, which the bills will need.

Senate Bill 2142 would create an immigration office within the Department of Commerce for the recruitment of foreign health workers. The state has a shortage of nurses among the many workforce needs.

Senate Bill 2151 would establish an immigration office in the Bank of North Dakota to encourage the resettlement of legal refugees and immigrants. The bill provides for incentives.

Both bills have merit, though some would like to amend 2142 to include all workers, not just health workers.

North Dakota needs to welcome legal refugees and immigrants. They can provide a boost to our economy and help our communities grow. They also can expand our understanding of other parts of the world.

North Dakota grew and prospered because of immigrants, and we must make them a part of our future.

The Legislature needs to spend its time solving problems that exist -- such as workforce needs -- not pushing bills dealing with nonexistent issues. Mathern’s bills could be game-changers.