Tribune editorial: Immediate steps needed to fix sirens

Stockert estimates the cost of a new one-way activation system will be about $97,000. A more advanced two-way activation system, which could signal back to operators if there is a failure, is estimated at $194,000.

Commissioners voted to seek bids for a one-way activation system that can be updated to a two-way system, as well as a bid for a two-way system. Commissioners are right to look at both options. It may be a better investment in the long run to upgrade to a two-way activation system.

Regardless of the system selected, city officials should ensure that the next vendor will be under contract to provide maintenance and repair. The city has no contract with Dakota Communications for repair of the current system, leaving commissioners with limited options.

Mark Nelson, an administrator with Dakota Communications, last week told the Tribune he questions whether the issues are indeed systemwide. He said the company is still troubleshooting the most recent failure in May but believes it was a defect with the system's self-check program and that it's now fixed.

Commissioners also ordered weekly tests of the sirens for the summer while efforts to replace the faulty system are underway. The tests of the city’s 24 sirens, which start today, will be at noon every Friday.