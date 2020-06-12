Tribune editorial: Immediate steps needed to fix sirens

Bismarck city commissioners are taking the right steps to immediately address the failures of the city’s outdoor warning siren system.
Commissioners had a lengthy discussion this week after Emergency Manager Gary Stockert reported that the city has experienced five systemwide failures with the sirens since January 2019. The most recent was in late May.
Stockert reported that the sirens are working, but the system that activates them is not. The vendor, Dakota Communications, appears to be unable to make the repairs, and other companies are not willing to work on the customized system, according to Stockert.
Mayor Steve Bakken and city commissioners were right to call the situation appalling and unacceptable.
In addition to the systemwide failures, individual sirens have had repeat failures for many months. The worst example is the siren at the corner of Wachter Avenue and South Reno Drive, which has successfully sounded only three times during tests since January 2019. But when city staff test the siren manually, it works.
It seems the city has no other option but to replace the activation system. It’s unfortunate that commissioners weren’t made aware of the problem earlier. The city is now seeking a solution at the very time of year that the warning system is needed the most.
Stockert estimates the cost of a new one-way activation system will be about $97,000. A more advanced two-way activation system, which could signal back to operators if there is a failure, is estimated at $194,000.
Commissioners voted to seek bids for a one-way activation system that can be updated to a two-way system, as well as a bid for a two-way system. Commissioners are right to look at both options. It may be a better investment in the long run to upgrade to a two-way activation system.
Regardless of the system selected, city officials should ensure that the next vendor will be under contract to provide maintenance and repair. The city has no contract with Dakota Communications for repair of the current system, leaving commissioners with limited options.
Mark Nelson, an administrator with Dakota Communications, last week told the Tribune he questions whether the issues are indeed systemwide. He said the company is still troubleshooting the most recent failure in May but believes it was a defect with the system's self-check program and that it's now fixed.
Commissioners also ordered weekly tests of the sirens for the summer while efforts to replace the faulty system are underway. The tests of the city’s 24 sirens, which start today, will be at noon every Friday.
Previously, the city was on a monthly testing schedule, sending eight public works staff to monitor sirens. That allowed staff to detect systemwide failures, but it would take three months for the city to check every siren. That’s not adequate when we know there are problems. Weekly tests will be an improvement in the short term. The city should also consider seeking citizen volunteers to report back on the status of sirens.
In the meantime, Stockert also is encouraging people to sign up for weather alerts with their smart phones or use weather radios. Even when the warning sirens are working, they are designed to alert people who are outdoors, not indoors. Failures of the siren system are a good reminder for all of us to make sure we can receive alerts during the severe weather season.
