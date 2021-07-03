Tribune editorial: If Rainbow’s right, state will be winner

Coal Country counties tried to block GRE’s efforts to add wind farms to its energy mix in North Dakota. County officials feared renewables could add to the demise of coal plants. Counties put moratoriums and zoning ordinances in place to stop wind farms. Now, county officials have indicated they are willing to remove these roadblocks.

That is good because Rainbow has plans for wind farms as part of its operation. GRE will take its wind farm efforts to South Dakota and Minnesota. The Tribune editorial board believed the attempts to prevent the wind farms were misguided. Rainbow said the transmission line can handle both the coal plant and wind farms.

The Legislature also acted to encourage the continued production of coal by lifting part of the coal conversion tax over the next five years. That’s a savings of $43 million for companies over the state's next two-year budget cycle. The Tribune has doubts about the wisdom of that action.

Rainbow still has some steps to take before the purchase becomes final. Any time a business or company changes hands there is some nervousness. Employees wonder about the status of salary and benefit packages. Residents hope the company will become a partner in the community.