Tribune editorial: If Rainbow’s right, state will be winner

You could almost hear sighs of relief coming from the North Dakota Capitol and Coal Country on Wednesday when it was announced that Great River Energy had found a buyer for Coal Creek Station.
When GRE announced last year that it planned to close the plant in 2022, it cast doubt on the future of Coal Country and had ramifications for the entire state. Coal Creek had been struggling for a number of years when GRE made the announcement. The company said at the time that it sought to give the power plant away for $1 but couldn't find any takers.
While terms of the sale haven’t been announced, GRE found a buyer in Bismarck-based Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp. Rainbow is part of United Energy Corp. One of Rainbow’s affiliates, Rainbow Energy Center, will operate the plant. Another affiliate, Nexus Line, will handle the transmission power line from Coal Creek to Minnesota.
Rainbow manages power and natural gas assets for clients in the utility sector. It has a plan for Coal Creek that involves hiring the present workforce and adding carbon capture to the plant. The carbon capture plan fits Gov. Doug Burgum’s goal of having the state be carbon neutral by 2030.
Still, it’s likely to face the same challenges that hurt Great River Energy’s finances. One advantage Rainbow has is the positive reception it’s getting from the local community and the state.
Coal Country counties tried to block GRE’s efforts to add wind farms to its energy mix in North Dakota. County officials feared renewables could add to the demise of coal plants. Counties put moratoriums and zoning ordinances in place to stop wind farms. Now, county officials have indicated they are willing to remove these roadblocks.
That is good because Rainbow has plans for wind farms as part of its operation. GRE will take its wind farm efforts to South Dakota and Minnesota. The Tribune editorial board believed the attempts to prevent the wind farms were misguided. Rainbow said the transmission line can handle both the coal plant and wind farms.
The Legislature also acted to encourage the continued production of coal by lifting part of the coal conversion tax over the next five years. That’s a savings of $43 million for companies over the state's next two-year budget cycle. The Tribune has doubts about the wisdom of that action.
Rainbow still has some steps to take before the purchase becomes final. Any time a business or company changes hands there is some nervousness. Employees wonder about the status of salary and benefit packages. Residents hope the company will become a partner in the community.
So far, Rainbow has been saying the right things. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford spent a lot of time in the past year trying to assist in the Coal Creek sale. He acknowledges it was a lonely effort at times. Rainbow is convinced it can make the plant and transmission line successful.