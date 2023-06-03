Gov. Doug Burgum is poised to join an increasingly crowded Republican presidential race next week. He will be facing difficult odds because of his low national profile.

Former President Donald Trump remains the favorite for the GOP nomination, but he hasn’t scared away the competition.

Officially in the race are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; talk show host Larry Elder; Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and author; and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence are expected to announce next week. Other possible candidates are South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney.

There are some heavy hitters in the group, none more so than Trump. It’s likely to get ugly, especially with Trump willing to harshly attack any opponent. Christie has made it clear that he intends to counterattack.

So why would Burgum launch an uphill campaign against a number of better-known candidates? One speculation is that he wants to position himself for a Cabinet post under a Republican president.

Some North Dakotans may frown on Burgum taking time away from North Dakota to campaign for president. A serious run for the nomination requires a commitment of time and a lot of money.

Burgum, a former computer software entrepreneur, has money, but probably not enough to individually fund a campaign. So he would need time to raise funds.

A Burgum candidacy could pay dividends for North Dakota. He’s expected to run on North Dakota’s thriving economy, stressing the state's agriculture and energy strengths. He also can point to the state’s low state income taxes. Overall, he can portray himself as a businessman who successfully transitioned his skills to government.

He also can point to how he’s improved relations with tribal nations after the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. He developed oil and law enforcement agreements with the tribes.

Boasting about how well North Dakota is doing should put the state in a favorable national spotlight. So, if he does run, it could improve the state’s national exposure, which could boost tourism and workforce recruitment.

While Burgum hasn’t been a culture warrior -- he expressed dismay with how much time the Legislature spent on culture war issues -- he can point to conservative legislation he signed this spring.

If he enters the presidential race it’s questionable how long he can last in the primaries. Weak showings tend to hurt a candidate’s fundraising ability. Since he’s starting with low national recognition, he’ll have to campaign and advertise hard. It will be difficult to build support when starting so far behind.

Burgum is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday in Fargo.

If he runs and loses it could still be a win for North Dakota.