Tribune editorial: House must put women in roles of leadership

House Bill 1311 may not be the best way to achieve its goal, but it certainly highlights a problem in the North Dakota House.

Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, and five other female Republican representatives are sponsoring the bill. It would require the House majority leader to name female members to chair two of the House’s 11 standing committees each session.

It also would require the appointees to hold anti-abortion views if the Republican Party’s platform includes an anti-abortion plank. And it gives female representatives the opportunity to elect two women to Legislative Management which oversees the Legislature’s work between sessions.

The bill faces an uphill battle after receiving a “do-not-pass” recommendation from the House Judiciary Committee on an 8-5 vote last week. Five of the seven women on the committee voted for it.

Some opponents of the bill argued it creates a gender-related quota which goes against conservative values. Committee Chairman Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, suggested the lack of women chairs could be best addressed through the internal rules process.

While the bill appears doomed, the problem that it aims to tackle will still exist. The bill applies only to the House since the Senate has three women chairing committees. The House’s lack of women in leadership positions is obvious. A woman hasn’t chaired a House standing committee since 2013. Legislative Management has included Republican female representatives only two out of the last 20 years.

What really rubs some Republican women wrong is that women with more experience have been passed over for junior legislators who are male.

There’s no doubt it’s a male-dominated Legislature. Only about a fourth of the legislators are women, which ranks the state in the bottom 10 nationally for female legislative representation, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.

There are a number of factors for the low number of women in the North Dakota Legislature. Not enough women being recruited to run for office ranks high among the reasons.

Steiner was blunt in her assessment of the last three Republican men in charge of the House. “They pick their own team, their own inner circle of men who are their friends,” Steiner said.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, said he seriously considered two women to chair committees, but they both opted to be on the House Appropriations Committee. Still, going 10 years without a woman chairing a House committee is a dismal record. It’s one that male legislators should be aware of without a bill demanding fairness.

The Tribune editorial board expects the female sponsors of the bill didn’t have high hopes of it passing. They wanted to issue a wake-up call to male House members that that they are fed up.

The Tribune believes the bill is flawed. For one thing, why require the women to be anti-abortion if it’s in the party’s platform? Why not ask the women to support the entire party’s platform? It seems out of place in the bill.

Opponents were correct when they said the bill goes against Republican principles that oppose gender-related quotas. And Klemin was right to suggest the internal rules process.

The question is whether Republican men will listen to the concerns of women. Will they give them a fair hearing and acknowledge they haven’t done enough to promote women into leadership positions? The past track record of the men doesn’t bode well for the Republican women.

It’s unfortunate because one former female legislator is revered by Republicans. Brynhild Haugland served in the House for 52 years. When she retired in 1990 she was the longest-serving legislative incumbent in the nation. She chaired the House Social Services and Veterans Affairs Committee for 38 years.

One of the Legislature’s committee rooms is named after her. Haugland’s contributions to the state were many. The Republican men in the House need to remember this and work with the women to adjust the rules.

It’s not only fair and the right thing to do, but it will benefit the state.