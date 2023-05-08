This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Ninety-nine deserving veterans participated in the Western North Dakota Honor Flight last week, an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials and other sites. Eighty-eight of those veterans had experience in Vietnam and were not appreciated when they came home. The veterans got a long-overdue welcome home celebration last Monday when they returned to the Bismarck Airport to a cheering crowd and band playing patriotic songs. The Honor Flight, which depends a lot on donations and volunteer support, is a great way to pay tribute to our local heroes.

Down

The harsh and prolonged winter was tough on people, but it was much harder on wildlife that don't always have easy access to food and shelter. Game and Fish Department Assistant Wildlife Chief Bill Haase says it was one of the most difficult winters for animals that officials have seen. The agency fielded hundreds of reports of deer getting into ranchers' supplies of livestock feed. And a lot of lakes around the state likely suffered winter fish kill. In the west, a spring survey indicated the mule deer population in the Badlands is 29% lower than last year. And winter survival of bighorn lambs was only 54%, the lowest level on record. On the bright side, the number of bighorn sheep in the grasslands is at a record level for a third straight year despite the rough season.

Up

North Dakota lawmakers have approved the bulk of the funding for a $161 million women's prison in Mandan. Work will get underway this summer on the 260-bed facility near the Heart River Correctional Center. It will take three years to complete, and the 2025 Legislature will need to approve another $30 million to fully fund it. It's a worthy project. The Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England doesn't have all of the necessary vocational, educational and health care services, and it was never meant to be a permanent prison. That could make the state a target for a lawsuit.

Down

In the final hours of the recent legislative session, lawmakers made a change to how Legacy Fund earnings are spent. A bill sponsored by Assistant Senate Majority Leader Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, included a formula that sets aside 7% of the five-year average balance of the Legacy Fund to be spent during each two-year budget cycle, reported Forum News Service. An amendment to the Office and Management and Budget bill changed that to 8%. Lawmakers voted on the amendment in the middle of the night as the session wound to a close. It’s unfortunate that the timing of the amendment prevented the formula change from receiving the thorough vetting it deserved.