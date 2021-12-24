Tribune editorial: Holiday spirit essential in trying times

Some call it an early Christmas miracle.

When tornadoes were ripping across Kentucky earlier this month, Clara Lutz put her two grandchildren in a bathtub with a blanket, pillow and a Bible. The tornado hit her house tearing the bathtub from the floor, sending it flying with the children inside it.

In the dark searchers found the bathtub upside down with the children, Kaden, 15 months, and Dallas, 3 months, inside. Dallas had a bump on his head, but overall the children were in good condition.

It’s a remarkable tale of survival and there are other similar stories. Unfortunately, there are too many situations where people didn’t make it. At least 90 people died in the tornadoes that battered several states.

Many in the path of destruction are people of strong faith which helps them cope with what they endured. It makes them resilient. They also have help and support from the president on down to strangers who have volunteered to assist. Red Cross volunteers from North Dakota and other states have traveled to the impacted region.

Any tragedy like this tests our character. It’s especially difficult during the Christmas season when thoughts are focused on what’s the favorite time of year for many.

Yet, amid the deaths and despair, it’s the spirit of Christmas that will help people heal and recover. At this time of year the best in us emerges. We tend to be kinder, more respectful and civil. It may be freezing outside, but we have warm feelings.

Everyone’s mood tends to be more positive during the Christmas season. The right attitude has been essential the last two years during the pandemic. No one should be disappointed in themselves if at times they fell prey to depression. These have been trying times. To have the incomprehensible of losing one’s home and loved ones to a tornado seems impossible to handle.

Still, many survivors are doing just that. They are keeping their faith and rebuilding their lives. These may be dark times, but they still see the light.

Author William Faulkner during his Nobel Prize address struck a positive note during a time when a nuclear Armageddon was feared.

“I believe that man will not merely endure: he will prevail. He is immortal, not because he alone among creatures has an inexhaustible voice, but because he has a soul, a spirit capable of compassion and sacrifice and endurance.”

This Christmas and into the future we must demonstrate that soul. Through decency, kindness and caring for everyone we’ll create a better world. A few miracles will help.

