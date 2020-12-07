Tribune editorial: Holiday shows use creativity amid pandemic

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Many holiday shows in North Dakota are continuing this season despite the coronavirus pandemic, but switching to online performances. Northern Plains Dance is performing “The Nutcracker” at the Belle Mehus Auditorium, but with no live audiences and dancers will wear masks as part of their costumes. The Dakota Stage production of “A Christmas Carol” will also be online only after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. The online performances offer participants a chance to show off their talents and provide an opportunity for the public to continue to support the programs. Performers may be able to reach a wider audience, such as relatives who live in other states. The Medora Christmas show also will look different this year, with performances only in Medora or online rather than the show’s typical travel schedule.
Down
Donations to the local Salvation Army are down 10% from this time last year. Meanwhile, the needs in the community during the coronavirus pandemic are greater. The organization has a goal of raising $400,000 during its annual red kettle campaign. Fewer people are signing up to volunteer during the pandemic, and more people shopping online means fewer people walking by the kettles. The Salvation Army has new QR codes on the kettles that allow people to make donations with their phones. Bismarck-Mandan first responders likely gave the organization a boost on Saturday by ringing bells around the community.
Up
North Dakota lawmakers did the right thing last week by voting to require masks at the Capitol during the upcoming legislative session. The masks will be required in legislative spaces to protect legislators and the public. A few outspoken members of the Legislature continue to oppose masks, but it appeared during the organizational session that a majority of lawmakers embraced the requirement.
Down
Dickinson police arrested two people last week on allegations they stole packages from people’s porches. Police found a large amount of stolen property at a residence, but they may not be able to return it to the rightful owners because many of the thefts were not reported. Bismarck-Mandan police say “porch pirating” escalates around the holidays. With more people shopping online this year than ever, it will be important to take steps such as tracking packages or asking a neighbor to accept a delivery.
