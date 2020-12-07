Tribune editorial: Holiday shows use creativity amid pandemic

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Many holiday shows in North Dakota are continuing this season despite the coronavirus pandemic, but switching to online performances. Northern Plains Dance is performing “The Nutcracker” at the Belle Mehus Auditorium, but with no live audiences and dancers will wear masks as part of their costumes. The Dakota Stage production of “A Christmas Carol” will also be online only after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19. The online performances offer participants a chance to show off their talents and provide an opportunity for the public to continue to support the programs. Performers may be able to reach a wider audience, such as relatives who live in other states. The Medora Christmas show also will look different this year, with performances only in Medora or online rather than the show’s typical travel schedule.

Down