Tribune editorial: Holiday season has businesses upbeat

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota retailers are expecting another good holiday season, despite various challenges. North Dakota Retail Association President Mike Rud says a “best-case scenario” would be an increase in holiday sales of about 10% or more from last year. He says the state’s strong energy and agriculture industries help mitigate the impacts of inflation. He also says North Dakotans in general have gotten past the coronavirus pandemic. And Rud doesn’t expect the early winter blizzard or widespread staffing shortages to cut into holiday sales. Businesses make a large chunk of their yearly profits in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. A solid season would benefit them, and the state economy.

Down

It cost people a lot more to give thanks this Thanksgiving. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal rose 6% from last year. And the American Farm Bureau Federation puts it at 20% higher, though its survey was conducted before most grocery stores began discounting turkeys. Whatever the percentage, inflation had a big impact on shoppers’ pocketbooks, and on family feasts. But the silver lining is that if you needed to, you could skip the pumpkin pie and still be thankful. And everyone should be thankful for the easy availability of food, thanks to our strong farming community.

Up

The tribal college in New Town is looking to the future in more ways than one. Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College is using a $200,000 grant to install some solar panels. The project will be used as both a teaching tool and to help power the school. The college also used to have a wind turbine, though it was blown down in a storm a couple of years ago. Vice President of Campus Services Jennifer Janecek-Hartman says the school is always looking to find alternative methods of power. She says fossil fuels are finite, but in North Dakota the wind always blows and the sun usually shines.

Down

A consultant hired by the state has failed to retrieve the deleted state government email accounts of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel. That doesn’t come as a surprise — current Attorney General Drew Wrigley said previously that the emails couldn’t be resurrected. Stenehjem spokeswoman Liz Brocker directed the deletion of both accounts. In Stenehjem’s case she cited a desire to block open records requests from the public. She resigned in July, days after the deletions came to light from a Tribune records request. It’s possible there was valuable information in Stenehjem’s account. And the manner in which the emails were deleted raises questions in a lot of people’s minds about what was in them. It’s truly unfortunate that North Dakotans will never know.