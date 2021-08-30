Tribune editorial: Historic ranch preserved at national park

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Work to rehabilitate the ranch house, bunkhouse and barn of the Peaceful Valley Ranch in the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park was completed this summer. The $5.5 million project was funded by park and National Park Service recreation fees. The renovated ranch house dates to the 1880s and is the only original ranch house that remains in the South Unit. Now park officials are working on developing the ranch into an educational facility. Preserving the ranch will allow it to be a resource for visitors as well as area students.

Down

The Bismarck police officers who stopped a man for illegally riding a longboard in the street in the middle of the night did not behave professionally. The officers were captured on home security video using foul language and stating “Bro, do you wanna fight.” The man should have followed police orders to stop walking, but the language used by officers was unnecessary and potentially could have escalated the situation. The video, which was posted to social media, does not reflect well on the department and reinforces the need for body cameras. The department is doing the right thing by conducting an internal investigation.