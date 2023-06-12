This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A new park dedicated in Bismarck on Saturday honors North Dakota soldiers who died in Iraq and Afghanistan. Heroes Park in the Clear Sky Addition neighborhood in east Bismarck features a display that shows the face, rank, name, hometown, company, occupation, date of death, location of death, and age of fallen North Dakota National Guard soldiers. Across from the display is a battlefield cross statue memorial built by the North Dakota Heroes Foundation. The memorial has plaques honoring fallen Bismarck soldiers. Developer Matt Geiger, who served six years in the Guard, donated the land for the park to the Bismarck Park District. Streets in the neighborhood are named after fallen Guard soldiers who served in the global war on terrorism.

Down

North Dakota does not have a strong history of profitable large meat processing operations. South 40 Beef in Mott is further proof that it's tough to make a go of it if you want to start a beef venture in the state. The business closed after just two years and after receiving more than a million dollars in state and federal grants and loans. The shutdown put 13 people out of work. Owner John Roswech and his family came from the East Coast with a dream. But he says he couldn't figure out how to move more beef profitably. Ranchers would benefit if someone could launch a profitable slaughterhouse in North Dakota, but it appears there are still many things to figure out before that will happen.

Up

The federal government is investing $570 million across the country to eliminate dangerous rail crossings. One of them is in Grand Forks. It's next to the University of North Dakota campus, and a residential area. The project is getting a $30 million grant, and the city, state and BNSF Railway are investing another $11.4 million. The city has been trying to address the crossing for more than 30 years. Officials say the project will reduce 131 hours of vehicle delays and improve access to the local hospital, UND campus and other areas. It will boost safety for thousands of UND students traveling to campus. That's good news for anyone who has a family member attending the school.

Down

North Dakota's State Radio division is facing a spike in 911 hang-up calls or misdials, and the agency's problems might only be the tip of the iceberg. The issue stems from changes to mobile device emergency settings, and it's part of a nationwide trend. State Radio had more than 1,600 hang-ups or misdials through May, compared to about 440 at the same time last year. This year's total so far is about four times more than average. And State Radio is just one of 21 primary 911 centers in the state. Jason Horning, next generation 911 program manager for the North Dakota Association of Counties, says the 1,600 hang-ups or misdials experienced by State Radio might represent only about 10% of such calls in the state.