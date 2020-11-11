Tribune editorial: Heitkamp is a good fit for ag secretary

It would benefit North Dakota and the nation if Heidi Heitkamp is selected as the next secretary of agriculture.

It’s becoming more likely by the day that former Vice President Joe Biden will become president in January, and he’ll need people capable of working with both parties. One of the first tasks he’s tackling involves selecting a Cabinet. Heitkamp demonstrated the ability to work across the aisle while a senator from 2013-19.

Heitkamp has appeared on a number of short lists for ag secretary since media outlets declared Biden the presidential winner. While her recent comments about her interest in a Cabinet post have been somewhat evasive, Heitkamp told the Tribune editorial board last year she would be interested in a Cabinet position under a Democratic administration.

When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 he interviewed Heitkamp, apparently for ag secretary, but nothing came of it. The Tribune editorial board believes Heitkamp’s best fit would be at agriculture, but she also could do a fine job at interior or treasury. There should be a role for Heitkamp in Biden’s administration.