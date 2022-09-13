Tribune editorial: Hearing hints at misguided 2023 session

North Dakotans got a preview last week of some of the issues that will be before the 2023 Legislature, and it’s disappointing. Some lawmakers appear more interested in fighting culture wars than tackling the serious issues facing the state.

The Department of Public Instruction held an administrative hearing Thursday to review draft rules on the ban of teaching critical race theory imposed by the Legislature last year. There was little discussion of the rules, with speakers attacking gender identity issues and how history is taught.

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, who sponsored the bill to ban CRT, vowed to introduce new legislation to increase restrictions and impose penalties for teaching the theory. He cited a letter from a former Grand Forks teacher he wouldn’t name who claimed CRT was still being taught in schools.

The Tribune editorial board has more faith in Bismarck and Mandan administrators who say CRT isn’t being taught than in an anonymous letter writer. School districts across the state have said CRT isn’t being taught, and the Tribune isn’t aware of any district acknowledging it teaches the theory.

That doesn’t mean it couldn’t come up during classroom discussions of current events or history. Part of the learning process involves the exchange of ideas by students and teachers. It exposes students to different viewpoints.

That, unfortunately, appears scary to some people including many legislators. Kasper said he believes school districts need to get back to the basics. He didn’t explain what that entails.

His desire to add penalties and apparently punish administrators or teachers is another slap to education. There’s a teacher shortage in North Dakota and across the nation, and continued attacks on teachers will drive more out of the profession. It also will discourage students from pursuing teaching as a career.

Stick to the basics appears to be code to not discuss anything the least bit controversial.

There were comments at the hearing about "fake racism" and how many positive things occurred during slavery in this country. Racism still exists and sadly we have too many daily examples of it. That doesn’t mean everyone is a racist. We shouldn’t ignore slavery, it was an ugly chapter in our nation’s history.

If the sentiments that surfaced during the hearing are an indicator of legislation coming during the 2023 legislative session, we are facing a difficult four months. Many of the cultural war issues raised aren’t a problem in North Dakota or are best handled on the local level.

There are some legislators more interested in imposing their moral code on the state. The Tribune believes most North Dakotans want the Legislature to focus on taxes, infrastructure, health care and public safety.

And funding for public education without the witch hunt for teachers.