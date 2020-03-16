Tribune editorial: Health professionals working to keep communities safe

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Health professionals, state officials and many others are working long hours to keep communities safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. While some people work from home or practice social distancing, many medical workers, nursing home staff, store clerks and others will continue serving the public and are unable to stay home. To make it easier on those essential members of the community, we should all follow recommended guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. It’s good to see many looking for alternative ways of doing business, such as offering college classes online or holding virtual meetings.
Down
People who are going overboard and hoarding toilet paper are adding to the panic about the new coronavirus. It’s smart to be prepared, but stockpiling supplies prevents other people from finding what they need. It leads to a chain reaction in which people who weren’t initially panicked are now stocking up so they don’t run out. Stores are doing the right thing by limiting how many items people can purchase. Retailers should not increase prices on items that are in high demand. The public will remember stores that tried to take advantage of the situation.
Up
It was positive to see strong participation in presidential caucuses last week. Regardless of political affiliation or preferred candidate, the large turnout shows the public is engaged and wants to be part of the democratic process. Unfortunately, long lines overwhelmed some Democratic caucus sites, and some results took all night to be counted. Hopefully the party learned some lessons to improve the process next time.
Down
A collapse in oil prices is causing uncertainty in the Bakken and beyond and prompting some operators to put investments on hold. The sharp decrease in price follows a global drop in oil demand as the coronavirus affects people and businesses worldwide. In addition, Russia refused to cut oil production and Saudi Arabia ramped up its oil output. Industry leaders are hoping this price drop will be a “blip,” but the uncertainty is already having an impact in North Dakota.
Up
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park is wisely making plans ahead of potential spring flooding to minimize potential damage. The park has removed electrical components from the campground, along with picnic tables, two cabins, trash bins and ice machines. The park saw significant flooding last year with little time to prepare for an ice jam on the Heart River.