Tribune editorial: Health professionals working to keep communities safe

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Health professionals, state officials and many others are working long hours to keep communities safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. While some people work from home or practice social distancing, many medical workers, nursing home staff, store clerks and others will continue serving the public and are unable to stay home. To make it easier on those essential members of the community, we should all follow recommended guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. It’s good to see many looking for alternative ways of doing business, such as offering college classes online or holding virtual meetings.

Down

People who are going overboard and hoarding toilet paper are adding to the panic about the new coronavirus. It’s smart to be prepared, but stockpiling supplies prevents other people from finding what they need. It leads to a chain reaction in which people who weren’t initially panicked are now stocking up so they don’t run out. Stores are doing the right thing by limiting how many items people can purchase. Retailers should not increase prices on items that are in high demand. The public will remember stores that tried to take advantage of the situation.

