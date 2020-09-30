Tribune editorial: Health officer turnover hurts pandemic fight

The state’s inability to keep a state health officer in place hampers its ability to combat the pandemic. While the North Dakota Department of Health has a dedicated staff, it needs a leader for the long haul.
Interim State Health Officer Paul Mariano resigned Thursday after a controversy over an amended quarantine order originally issued in April. Mariano had held the position only since Sept. 14. The amended order, like the original, included a Class B misdemeanor penalty for those who failed to comply. The order was issued last Wednesday and rescinded on Thursday.
The penalty had never been applied since the original order was issued. This time it resulted in pushback from legislators and members of the public angered that people could be charged for not obeying the order.
Gov. Doug Burgum said he had to take “accountability” for the order since he didn’t have the penalty removed. Mariano said how the order was handled made his position “untenable” and he resigned. Burgum left Mariano to take the fall, and the governor needs to commit to supporting the next health officer.
Former State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte quit in May to return to the private sector. She was replaced by Andrew Stahl, who served three months before resigning in August to reenter clinic practice.
Whoever holds the job sits on a hot seat. Many North Dakotans have been upset over restrictions placed earlier this year on businesses and the move to distance learning by schools. While the restrictions have been eased and schools are gradually moving back to in-person classes, there has been dissatisfaction with the handling of the pandemic.
Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who runs a plastic surgery center, said he has applied for the state health officer’s job. He offered a 10-point plan for battling COVID-19 that basically dismantles what Burgum’s administration has been doing.
Becker proposes eliminating mass testing, contact tracing, coronavirus guidelines for businesses, marketing campaigns and social distancing. He would allow K-12 students to go back to school full time with masks optional. Mandatory masks and testing for higher education would be dropped.
His plan includes options for livestreaming classes and home schooling.
Becker doesn’t expect to get the job because he says he will take it only if his plan is adopted. Burgum is not going to trash everything his administration has been doing for several months. The governor’s policies had appeared effective, but the public’s desire for normalcy might have resulted in the state easing restrictions too early. North Dakota has become one of the hot spots in the nation for COVID-19, leading the country in new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.
Becker’s plan could have dreadful results. His comments about the elderly reflect a surrender to the pandemic.
“Some will argue that it is better to live six months with the joy of being with loved ones, than to live two years in safeguarded, but lonely isolation. Let’s allow the elderly to decide,” Becker wrote in a letter to Burgum.
The pandemic has been with us for a few months. We are finding better ways to deal with it. We don’t have to condemn the elderly to isolation or death. There are more options, but the problem is too many people ignore them.
The use of masks, social distancing and other healthy practices make a difference. A strong health officer can help North Dakota stay on the right path. The Tribune editorial board doesn’t know all the factors that prompted Tufte and Stahl to leave, but Burgum needs to find a replacement willing to endure the pushback.
The revolving door at the health department hampers the efforts to fight the pandemic and must end.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!