Tribune editorial: Health officer turnover hurts pandemic fight

The state’s inability to keep a state health officer in place hampers its ability to combat the pandemic. While the North Dakota Department of Health has a dedicated staff, it needs a leader for the long haul.

Interim State Health Officer Paul Mariano resigned Thursday after a controversy over an amended quarantine order originally issued in April. Mariano had held the position only since Sept. 14. The amended order, like the original, included a Class B misdemeanor penalty for those who failed to comply. The order was issued last Wednesday and rescinded on Thursday.

The penalty had never been applied since the original order was issued. This time it resulted in pushback from legislators and members of the public angered that people could be charged for not obeying the order.

Gov. Doug Burgum said he had to take “accountability” for the order since he didn’t have the penalty removed. Mariano said how the order was handled made his position “untenable” and he resigned. Burgum left Mariano to take the fall, and the governor needs to commit to supporting the next health officer.

Former State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte quit in May to return to the private sector. She was replaced by Andrew Stahl, who served three months before resigning in August to reenter clinic practice.