Tribune editorial: Healing tour just part of needed steps

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland took her “Road to Healing” tour to South Dakota on Saturday. It was her third stop after visits to Oklahoma and Michigan.

“Road to Healing” collects oral histories on experiences at American Indian boarding schools. There were more than 400 boarding schools in the nation that attempted to forcefully wean young Native Americans from their culture.

The tactics used at the schools were often brutal, leaving emotional scars on the youth that still exist today. When the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report was released, it detailed many of the abuses. While the tour collects the testimonies, it attempts to be a healing source for survivors and their descendants.

Saturday’s session was held at Sinte Gleska University on the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Survivors and their relatives, tribal leaders and community members attended. The first hour was open to the public, and then it was closed for personal accounts. The session was recorded and it may be released later.

Stories shared at the session, some of which were made public afterward, were heart-wrenching. Children were taken from their parents and then the schools attempted to separate them from their culture, often by force. The schools operated for 150 years.

So why a “Road to Healing” now? Because these were experiences many survivors didn’t share because they were so painful. Some descendants were told the stories, but they remained in the family.

The tour and investigative report are making the stories part of the historical record and attempting to help survivors and their relatives heal. It’s important that we have an accurate record of what happened at the schools. The U.S. and Canada attempted to take away the Native American culture and force a different lifestyle on them.

The effort failed, but it left an awful legacy. We can learn from it only if it is factually recorded.

The tour is just one of a number of steps being taken to undo past actions against Native Americans.

The Founders Museum in Barre, Massachusetts, has announced it’s returning about 150 items to the Lakota Sioux. Some of the items are believed to have a direct link to the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre in South Dakota.

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer said the return will “begin that process of healing.”

Under the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, colleges and museums receiving federal funds are supposed to return artifacts to tribes. The University of North Dakota announced recently it is working to return Native American remains and artifacts found on campus.

In another initiative, Haaland formed the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force to replace names that contained slurs. The McKenzie County Commission has submitted “Homesteaders Gap” as a replacement for Squaw Gap. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names must sign off on the proposal.

These actions can be difficult for some people. Not everyone in McKenzie County wants to change the name, but they are taking part in the process. It will help people heal and improve relations with tribes.

These steps are overdue and must continue.