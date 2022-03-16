Tribune editorial: Harassment policy needs improvement

The Legislature needs to tweak its workplace harassment policy after expelling a member during the 2021 session.

The policy was adopted in 2018 when the #MeToo movement gained traction. The policy applies to legislators, legislative employees, members of the media, lobbyists and any other people involved in the legislative process.

Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who led the effort to draft the policy, agrees it can be better. Some improvements she cited are ensuring adequate protections for people who report concerns and formalizing procedures for consequences.

A member of the Legislative Council said fear of retaliation or damage to their reputation has prevented women from making formal harassment complaints. There haven’t been any official complaints filed.

When the House expelled former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, it was after a profane outburst to legislators who asked him to put on a mask in the Capitol’s cafeteria. That resulted in the release of a 14-page file documenting alleged sexual harassment of female legislators, staff and interns compiled over a number of years.

The House voted 69-25 to give him the boot. Simons complained he wasn’t provided due process leading up to the vote. The present harassment policy outlines a process to be followed once a complaint is received. Again, the action against Simons wasn’t based on a complaint, but on the outburst and file.

It’s dismaying that people are reluctant to file complaints out of fear of retaliation. It appears they have good reasons to be fearful.

Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks, who publicly detailed her harassment experiences, also told about the negative reaction she received. People called her vulgar names on phone calls and social media. Some blamed her because of the way they thought she dressed.

The Tribune editorial board would like to think these sexist attitudes are a thing of the past, but they are not. It’s terrible that someone who has endured harassment and has the courage to talk about it faces a nasty backlash.

Harassment shouldn’t be tolerated in any workplace. It’s especially grievous in the Legislature, where laws are enacted to protect the public. If you can’t be safe working in the Legislature, where can you be safe?

An administrative panel of floor leaders will discuss potential policy changes at a June meeting. Senior Counsel and Code Reviser Claire Ness has been reviewing the policy and checking with other states on their policies. She will provide a report at the June meeting. Any changes will have to be approved by the full House and Senate.

Legislators need to improve the policy, making it as transparent as possible while protecting those who file complaints. The policy should be thorough and ready for legislative review by January. No one should have to fear harassment when going to work at the Capitol.

