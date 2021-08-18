Tribune editorial: Growth offers benefits and challenges

It’s not surprising that oil development has driven population growth in North Dakota. The size of the growth might be unexpected to many.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported last week that North Dakota had the fourth-highest growth in the nation prompted by increases in the cities and western part of the state. The trend became noticeable in 2006 with the beginning of the oil boom. It has continued through the ups and downs of oil exploration.
The state’s population has gone from 672,591 to 779,094 in the last decade, a nearly 16% increase. That’s the type of growth any state would envy. North Dakota has become younger and more diverse.
At the beginning of the century the state was struggling to keep its youth from fleeing for better job opportunities. We were educating and training a workforce for other states. The exodus of young North Dakotans has become less of a concern in the last decade due in a large part to oil development.
The growth poses a new set of challenges for North Dakota. There’s the continued need for improving our infrastructure, finding a balance with energy development and the environment, and improving the quality of life of all residents.
Counties in the western part of the state have shown amazing growth. McKenzie County’s increase from 6,360 residents to 14,704 was described as “whopping” by a Census Bureau demographer. Williams County posted an 83% increase in population.
The major cities in North Dakota also have seen growth, some benefiting from the oil industry. Bismarck increased by 20% to 73,622; Mandan saw 32% growth to 24,206; Grand Forks is at 56,500; and Fargo remains the largest at 121,889.
Cass, Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties all grew by more than 20%.
One of the major impacts of the census results will be on legislative redistricting. Some districts will be redrawn and there will be winners and losers. Some areas will see an increase in representation because of population growth. Expect the Legislature to become more urban.
The remarkable growth the state has recorded the past 10 years may leave a bigger imprint on the Legislature than past censuses. That’s OK, legislative districts are supposed to represent an approximately equal number of people.
Rural residents worry about losing influence at the Legislature during redistricting. There’s truth in that, but many urban legislators have rural backgrounds and aren’t inclined to ignore the needs of rural folks.
North Dakota’s shift to being more urban is a national trend. Overall, the country has become more urban and diverse. For the first time on record the non-Hispanic white population declined.
Fueled by falling birth rates among white women, the share of the white population dropped from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020. That’s the lowest share on record. The U.S. has always drawn its population from a variety of nations. It was only a matter of time before the country’s racial makeup changed.
There are more multiracial couples and families in the country and many people no longer identify with one race. North Dakota has remained predominately white with around 83% identifying as white. Native Americans remain the largest minority group in the state at about 5%. The state has slowly become more diverse over the last four decades.
For North Dakota, the long-desired growth in population offers encouragement for the future. It’s what we do with the growth that will be the state’s biggest challenge. The state should be judged on how it addresses the growing population.