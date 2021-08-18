Tribune editorial: Growth offers benefits and challenges

The major cities in North Dakota also have seen growth, some benefiting from the oil industry. Bismarck increased by 20% to 73,622; Mandan saw 32% growth to 24,206; Grand Forks is at 56,500; and Fargo remains the largest at 121,889.

Cass, Burleigh, Morton and Stark counties all grew by more than 20%.

One of the major impacts of the census results will be on legislative redistricting. Some districts will be redrawn and there will be winners and losers. Some areas will see an increase in representation because of population growth. Expect the Legislature to become more urban.

The remarkable growth the state has recorded the past 10 years may leave a bigger imprint on the Legislature than past censuses. That’s OK, legislative districts are supposed to represent an approximately equal number of people.

Rural residents worry about losing influence at the Legislature during redistricting. There’s truth in that, but many urban legislators have rural backgrounds and aren’t inclined to ignore the needs of rural folks.

North Dakota’s shift to being more urban is a national trend. Overall, the country has become more urban and diverse. For the first time on record the non-Hispanic white population declined.