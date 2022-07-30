Tribune editorial: Great Plains, other groups need support

It’s easy to forget that many people in North Dakota struggle to put food on the table. For most of us it’s a daily decision of what to eat, not whether we can afford a meal.

The recent announcement that the Great Plains Food Bank expects to deliver less food this fiscal year should remind us that food insecurity remains an issue. Rising food prices, fuel costs and a drop in donations have put the squeeze on Great Plains.

The food bank expects to deliver 1 million fewer pounds of food this fiscal year, a 7% decline from last year. That equals about 800,000 fewer meals for North Dakotans. In all likelihood it means some people will have to skip some meals.

That should be unacceptable in today’s society. It’s a sad fact that food insecurity faces 1 in 6 North Dakotans, according to Great Plains. That’s adults and children.

Great Plains doesn’t plan to cut any of its programs. It will continue to operate its mobile food pantry, which delivers food to smaller communities. However, it looks like it won’t have as much food to deliver. Like any good business, the food bank is trying to be more efficient. It’s trying to find ways to save so it can deliver vital food.

Everyone is feeling the pinch of higher prices. Just about all products have gone up in price or gone down in size. Still, if you can afford it, any monetary or food donation to Great Plains will be appreciated.

Great Plains isn’t alone in trying to serve the region’s food needs. In Bismarck, groups like Heaven's Helpers Soup Cafe and The Banquet have been providing free meals. Both have expanded their services, with The Banquet moving into the Dream Center Bismarck. The Dream Center offers a variety of services at one location.

There’s no doubt that Bismarck-Mandan is a caring community, but it’s easy to get caught up in daily life and forget about the less fortunate. They are less visible in North Dakota than in more metropolitan areas.

Organizations like Great Plains with the support of the public make a big difference in our communities. Great Plains distributed about 13.4 million pounds of food from July 2021 to June 2022. Based in Fargo with a distribution center in Bismarck, it delivers food to nearly 100 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota.

Great Plains along with other organizations providing food and services deserve public support. For more information on Great Plains go to www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.