Tribune editorial: Grasslands research a worthy effort

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A research project planned for the next three years will investigate the potential for carbon dioxide storage in North Dakota grasslands. The research expected to begin this spring will involve analyzing soil samples from state-owned land. Plants absorb carbon dioxide in the air through photosynthesis, then release some of the carbon into the soil. Supporters say it is one way to help address climate change. It makes sense for North Dakota to participate in the project so the state can share the results with other landowners.

Down

North Dakotans know how to drive in bad winter weather. They should also know when not to drive at all. Two multiple-vehicle chain-reaction pileups happened on Interstate 94 in eastern North Dakota in four days – one near Valley City and one near Mapleton. All told, 28 vehicles were involved in the two crashes, and 10 people were injured. Both crashes happened during snowstorms that caused whiteout conditions in open country, and they occurred after state Transportation Department officials had alerted motorists to the dangers. North Dakotans sometimes take winter driving conditions a little too lightly, and in cases like this it can lead to needless extra work for emergency responders, and also put them in danger. When it’s snowing and the wind is blowing 40 mph, common sense says don’t head out of town.

Up

Judge William Severin and Bismarck Municipal Court staff helped make weddings extra special last week for couples who got married on 2-22-22. The date was displayed in gold letters on the judge’s bench, and a sign near the courtroom entrance read “Happy Twosday.” The clock was set for 2:22 throughout the day, and the courtroom was decorated with tulle. Weddings were scheduled every half hour in Severin’s courtroom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Valentine's Day, Severin performed only one wedding, showing how popular the unique date was for area couples.

Down

Figures from the National Agricultural Statistics Service further demonstrate the impact of last year’s drought on the state’s livestock industry. North Dakota ranchers had 1.85 million cattle and calves at the start of 2022, a 5% drop from the same time a year earlier. Extreme or exceptional drought in much of the state last year prompted many ranchers to cull their herds or move livestock out of state for feeding. Adequate feed for cattle remains a concern this winter, but federal drought disaster aid is expected to be distributed to ranchers in March.

