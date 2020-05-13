Tribune editorial: Graduation ceremonies to be special

It’s good that Bismarck and Mandan high school graduates will be able to enjoy in-person graduation ceremonies. There will be restrictions, but seniors and their families won’t miss a key highlight of their school careers.
Most of the ceremonies will be outdoors, where social distancing is easier to accomplish. The number of guests for each student will be limited: two per senior in Bismarck public schools, four at Mandan High and five at Shiloh High School. Bismarck public schools hope to expand the number of guests allowed.
The Bismarck, Mandan, Shiloh and St. Mary’s Central schools plan to livestream the events. Shiloh is requiring everyone attending to wear a mask.
The seniors missed out on a lot of events and memories this spring because of the pandemic. It’s important that they can experience commencement, a final farewell to high school and friends.
What memories the graduation ceremonies will create for everyone! Who will be able to forget an audience wearing masks, or social distancing by attendees. There will be a lot that’s unique about the ceremonies, which will create lifelong memories.
The plans for graduation ceremonies indicate a gradual movement to open schools again. Bismarck public schools plan to hold some in-school activities this summer with a limited number of students and other safety procedures. Planning has begun for fall classes and the modifications needed to provide a safe environment.
School will be different, but students, parents and teachers demonstrated the ability to adapt to remote learning this spring. The Tribune editorial board has no doubt they will embrace any changes adopted in the future.
Most of the state’s colleges and universities have gone to virtual commencement ceremonies or plan to combine this year’s graduation ceremony with next year’s. Bismarck State College’s virtual ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Friday, and Dickinson State University plans its virtual graduation at 10 p.m. MDT Saturday.
The North Dakota University System plans to have students return to campuses in the fall. There might be changes in class sizes and scheduling, but at the moment schools plan to reopen. The fate of sporting events remains undecided.
There’s going to be uncertainty about our lives until a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19 is developed. We will need to continue to practice social distancing, wear masks and use sanitizers. We need to be smart in our daily lives.
The graduation ceremonies show there are ways to adapt and enjoy the special moments in life. There’s going to be a new normal, but it doesn’t have to be bad.
