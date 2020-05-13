Tribune editorial: Graduation ceremonies to be special

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s good that Bismarck and Mandan high school graduates will be able to enjoy in-person graduation ceremonies. There will be restrictions, but seniors and their families won’t miss a key highlight of their school careers.

Most of the ceremonies will be outdoors, where social distancing is easier to accomplish. The number of guests for each student will be limited: two per senior in Bismarck public schools, four at Mandan High and five at Shiloh High School. Bismarck public schools hope to expand the number of guests allowed.

The Bismarck, Mandan, Shiloh and St. Mary’s Central schools plan to livestream the events. Shiloh is requiring everyone attending to wear a mask.

The seniors missed out on a lot of events and memories this spring because of the pandemic. It’s important that they can experience commencement, a final farewell to high school and friends.

What memories the graduation ceremonies will create for everyone! Who will be able to forget an audience wearing masks, or social distancing by attendees. There will be a lot that’s unique about the ceremonies, which will create lifelong memories.