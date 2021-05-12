Tribune editorial: GOP showing cracks on ND, national level

The recent censures of some North Dakota House Republicans at the district level reflects a divide in the GOP that reaches the national level.
At least nine legislators have been censured so far in part because of their votes to expel Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, because of his behavior, especially toward women. Censure votes also have been prompted by how lawmakers voted on certain legislation.
The hot-button legislation included gun rights, transgender girls playing sports, mask mandates and the posting of the Ten Commandments. Some observers believe the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, founded by Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, has been driving the censures.
“Their tactics are ruthless and they’re inappropriate, and it takes away from the very thing that they ought to be standing for,” former Gov. Ed Schafer, a Republican, told the Tribune’s Jack Dura.
The Tribune editorial board agrees with Schafer, and we believe the censures reveal a desire to punish those who don’t follow certain personal beliefs of others. It’s no longer about governing, but ruling.
Questions can be raised about the process followed to expel Simons. However, the way to resolve the issue is for the House to adopt policies to address future similar situations. If you disagree with how your legislator voted on bills, find a challenger for the next election. When someone is elected, there has to be some leeway in how they vote.
There’s also the question of whether the district votes to censure reflect the opinions of the electorate. The next election will provide the real litmus test of how voters feel about their legislators.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, noted that the Republican Party is diverse and some of the most conservative members don’t agree with the direction of party. At present, the party encompasses a majority of the state’s voters, with the GOP holding all congressional and state offices along with big majorities in both chambers of the Legislature.
With such a majority it may not be possible for everyone to co-exist. On the national level, the Republican Party faces an internal battle for control. Republican members of Congress have been censured for votes to impeach former President Donald Trump and votes to certify the results of the Electoral College.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is the center of a firestorm in the House. She remains steadfast in her opposition to Trump, arguing he shouldn’t be conceded leadership of the party. Cheney blames Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, refusing to remain silent as other GOP leaders support Trump.
It’s ironic that Cheney voted more often for Trump in the House than Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who’s favored to replace her. The vote could occur today. If the Republicans vote, it will be interesting to see where Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., stands. The Tribune believes he should vote to retain Cheney in her leadership position.
Cheney argues the Republican Party has lost its direction under Trump. She wants the party to return to its historic principles. Unfortunately, too many Republicans are more worried about gaining power than working across the aisle.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican critical of Trump, had a warning for the national party that applies to the North Dakota Republican Party. He said the internal dispute is “sort of a circular firing squad where we’re just attacking our own party.”
He’s right. It’s a fight in which everyone in the party could lose.