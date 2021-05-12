Tribune editorial: GOP showing cracks on ND, national level

There’s also the question of whether the district votes to censure reflect the opinions of the electorate. The next election will provide the real litmus test of how voters feel about their legislators.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, noted that the Republican Party is diverse and some of the most conservative members don’t agree with the direction of party. At present, the party encompasses a majority of the state’s voters, with the GOP holding all congressional and state offices along with big majorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

With such a majority it may not be possible for everyone to co-exist. On the national level, the Republican Party faces an internal battle for control. Republican members of Congress have been censured for votes to impeach former President Donald Trump and votes to certify the results of the Electoral College.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is the center of a firestorm in the House. She remains steadfast in her opposition to Trump, arguing he shouldn’t be conceded leadership of the party. Cheney blames Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, refusing to remain silent as other GOP leaders support Trump.