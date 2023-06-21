The split in the North Dakota Republican Party became clear last week with the election of Sandi Sanford as chair of the party. She defeated incumbent Perrie Schafer, 29-28.

Her election officially shifts the party more to the right. It’s not a surprise as Republicans who align themselves with former President Donald Trump and his policies have been gaining control of district chairmanships. The last election saw a number of new legislators help turn the legislative session into a culture war battleground.

The party vote indicates neither side is dominant. While the more conservative element of the party has been gaining control of more districts, the establishment Republicans still have clout.

During the last Republican convention U.S. Sen. John Hoeven narrowly held off a challenge by Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, for the U.S. Senate nomination. Becker didn’t seek reelection to the North Dakota House; instead he ran for the Senate as an independent.

Hoeven crushed him with 56.4% of the vote to Becker’s 18.4%. Even Democratic-NPL candidate Katrina Christiansen garnered more votes than Becker with 24.9%. U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong easily won reelection with 62.2% of the vote to independent Cara Mund’s 37.6%.

All the way down the statewide ballot Republican candidates that have to be considered establishment claimed lopsided victories. The ultraconservative Republicans made gains in legislative races.

The statewide office results would indicate Republican voters are happy with what might be considered the old guard. Still, the fracture in the party is real and will likely have consequences in the near future.

After her election, Sanford issued a statement about her goals of "uniting the party and supporting values espoused in the party’s platform." The platform’s planks are very conservative.

Often a party adopts a platform and then it becomes an afterthought. If Sanford wants to push the platform the party may be headed in a more conservative direction.

If the GOP remains divided and falls into constant bickering it could be an opening for the Democratic-NPL Party. If the Republican Party turns to more ultraconservative candidates not all Republican voters may be enchanted.

At present the Democratic-NPL isn’t very appealing to Republicans. The Democrats need to adjust to North Dakota voters. The party had control in the state when it was considered moderate with policies that favored rural North Dakota and working people.

The party needs to move to the center and shed itself of progressive policies if it wants to win elections. It needs to develop candidates who are serious about governing. If a candidate loses an election he or she shouldn’t be dumped, but given more chances.

It’s going to take time for the party to make a comeback, though Republican infighting could provide that time. The party should encourage Heidi Heitkamp to run for governor in 2024. She would provide the party with a proven candidate, and if Gov. Doug Burgum doesn’t seek another term she wouldn’t be facing an incumbent. If elected she would only be 69.

If Heitkamp couldn’t be persuaded to run, the party should consider Christianson again. However, she would need to run on a moderate platform. The party also should try to woo Mund to run for office under the Democratic-NPL banner.

North Dakota needs a strong two-party system; it provides the voters with choices. It’s shameful when the Democratic-NPL can’t find a candidate to run for tax commissioner. In 2022 Brian Kroshus was unopposed and waltzed to a 98% victory.

Sanford may be able to unify the GOP, but it will be difficult. There are some very determined ultraconservative Republicans not likely to back down. It means a very interesting political landscape going into the 2024 elections. Whether the Democratic-NPL Party can play a role remains to be seen.