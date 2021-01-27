Tribune editorial: Good reasons we don’t need ‘road trains’

Sometimes being first has rewards and sometimes it can lead to a dead end. The Tribune editorial board believes an effort in the Legislature to launch a pilot program for “road trains” won’t go anywhere.
Road trains are extra-long trucks, usually a semitractor pulling multiple trailers. They aren’t allowed at present in the United States but are used in Australia to haul freight across the Outback. It will require an act of Congress to ease limits on the size of trucks so North Dakota can do a pilot program.
In general, trucks in North Dakota can’t exceed a length of 110 feet and a weight of 129,000 pounds. Opponents of Senate Bill 2026 called the bill vague and said it lacked a definition of the planned length and weight of the trucks.
The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to oppose the bill, but the full Senate approved it, 30-17. The Tribune believes the House should reject it.
There are safety issues associated with road trains. Semis that travel across the state encounter problems with the high winds that are common. It’s not unusual for trucks to be tipped over in the mighty gusts. Road trains would likely have more problems with the wind, and cleaning up a tipped road train would take more time.
Road trains would make it more difficult for vehicles to pass, possibly creating long lines of vehicles trying to get by. Swaying trailers could make passing scary for drivers.
Road train drivers will have more difficulty slowing down for stops or making turns. Other drivers will have to adjust to road trains, and while everyone should take a defensive approach to driving, it doesn’t always happen.
Highways and interstates will suffer from road trains. We know from experience in the oil patch the toll that heavy truck traffic has on roads. Some state highways wouldn’t be suitable for road trains. There are good reasons weight limits are placed on roadways at different times of the year. That raises the question of whether road trains could operate year-round.
Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount, argued that road trains could more efficiently move products and help reduce carbon emissions. Safety issues would outweigh any savings on carbon emissions.
The reasons mentioned above are why the nation places limits on the size and weight of trucks. A pilot program in North Dakota isn’t going to change the mindset in the rest of the nation. Not many states have the open spaces of North Dakota. Road trains wouldn’t be practical in urban areas and through mountain ranges.
The House should reject Senate Bill 2026 and the Senate should kill House Concurrent Resolution 3001. The resolution asks Congress to amend truck length and weight restrictions in North Dakota to allow the state to create a pilot program for road trains.
No on House Bill 1108
House Bill 1108 would remove the financial bills of city and county governments from meeting minutes that are published in newspapers.
The Tribune editorial board opposes this bill. Yes, newspapers have a financial stake in legal notices, but we also do not believe this bill is in the public’s best interest.
The public deserves financial oversight of government bodies that is not buried on government websites. A 2020 independent study commissioned by the North Dakota Newspaper Association showed nearly 90% of respondents look to North Dakota newspapers to find public notices.
The bill would reduce government accountability. Vote no.