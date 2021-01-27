Tribune editorial: Good reasons we don’t need ‘road trains’

Road trains would make it more difficult for vehicles to pass, possibly creating long lines of vehicles trying to get by. Swaying trailers could make passing scary for drivers.

Road train drivers will have more difficulty slowing down for stops or making turns. Other drivers will have to adjust to road trains, and while everyone should take a defensive approach to driving, it doesn’t always happen.

Highways and interstates will suffer from road trains. We know from experience in the oil patch the toll that heavy truck traffic has on roads. Some state highways wouldn’t be suitable for road trains. There are good reasons weight limits are placed on roadways at different times of the year. That raises the question of whether road trains could operate year-round.

Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount, argued that road trains could more efficiently move products and help reduce carbon emissions. Safety issues would outweigh any savings on carbon emissions.

The reasons mentioned above are why the nation places limits on the size and weight of trucks. A pilot program in North Dakota isn’t going to change the mindset in the rest of the nation. Not many states have the open spaces of North Dakota. Road trains wouldn’t be practical in urban areas and through mountain ranges.