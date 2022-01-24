Tribune editorial: Global Neighbors serves important role in community

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Global Neighbors last week celebrated the grand opening of an office inside Bismarck's Gateway Mall that will support the work the nonprofit does in the community with immigrant families. The organization has expanded to four employees and is looking to grow its programming. Ricardo Pierre-Louis, who spoke at Bismarck's Martin Luther King Jr. event, is a great example of how immigrants can add to a community. He grew up playing soccer for food in Haiti, persevered and eventually had a professional soccer career in the U.S. He's now making a difference in other people's lives in Bismarck. He’s the technical director for the Magic Soccer Academy and a coach for the 11-years-and-under boys team. He put it best when he said, "Sometimes people look at an immigrant coming here as someone who is going to take someone else's job. But they don't look at our resiliency, where we come from, the things we have dealt with and all the things we could do in America."

Down

The omicron wave of COVID-19 is starting to have some real impacts statewide. Hospitalizations are rising as cases spike, and the surge is stressing both the long-term care and state prison systems. The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says inmate cases are soaring despite a high vaccination rate, causing officials to suspend visitation. At long-term care facilities, it's workers that are being impacted the most, and that's leading to a staff shortage. The state Health Department has allocated $200,000 for an emergency recruitment program. On a positive note, there have been fewer deaths in nursing homes during the current COVID-19 spike than there were during the one in late 2020, before the availability of vaccines.

Up

An effort to collect race data in North Dakota’s court system is a good first step toward attempting to identify and address bias in the criminal justice system. The data collection began in March 2021. Prosecutors now include the race of adult defendants in officers’ reports and citations. A judiciary committee will analyze the data this spring to begin identifying potential disparities. Native Americans and Blacks are overrepresented in North Dakota's prison system as compared to the state's population.

Down

As if COVID-19 weren’t enough, now North Dakota is seeing a rise in influenza cases. It wasn’t much of an issue last winter -- largely because a lot of people were still taking precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing. Those practices have become somewhat lax in society these days. And overall flu vaccination rates in North Dakota also are slightly lower this season, especially among the younger generation. State Immunization Surveillance Coordinator Jenny Galbraith says it’s difficult to pinpoint a reason. But she says vaccine hesitancy could be playing a role, as it seems to be with COVID-19 cases.

