Tribune editorial: Give thanks to all those volunteering

The holiday season will be officially in full swing this week as we celebrate Thanksgiving. Commercially, things seem to start earlier every year, but Thanksgiving puts people in the spirit of the season.

A special meal with family and friends can generate some warm feelings that simmer through the new year. For those who are alone, are unable to prepare a big dinner or are suffering through hard times, there are traditional meals available in Bismarck-Mandan.

For years in the community there have been free meals served by volunteers. This year the Dream Center Bismarck will host its first feast.

The Dream Center, at 1805 Park Ave., opened in April. The Dream Center is a nonprofit organization with a focus on meal and service ministry. The are a number of organizations at the center.

This year’s meal, hosted by First Presbyterian Church of Bismarck, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Volunteers prepare and serve the meals, giving up some of their own holiday time so others can enjoy the day.

The Mandan Eagles Club, at 1400 Collins Ave., will serve a Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday. Freewill donations are accepted; the money goes to the Central Dakota Humane Society.

The Tribune editorial board has said this many times: Bismarck-Mandan is a caring community. We see it throughout every year with the runs, walks and other events to raise money to fight diseases, help those fighting illnesses or injuries, and provide shelter and food for the homeless.

The efforts are especially noticeable from just before Thanksgiving through New Year's. People seem to shift gears into high in an effort to help others or just make people feel better. Spirits should be especially high this year as we try to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us.

There are too many events in the weeks to come to mention them all. There are stalwarts in the community we want to mention. Both have been serving the community for years.

Open Your Heart has opened its 93rd campaign. Launched in 1930 by members of the Legion’s Loyd Spetz Post No. 1, it hasn’t missed a beat even in war or a pandemic. Each year it collects donations for food baskets to be delivered throughout Burleigh County. Volunteers gather at the Event Center to package the baskets and deliver them. That’s a long history of service, and it reminds us that there are always some who can use help.

It also tells us there are always people willing to help.

Each year The Salvation Army sends out volunteer bell ringers to collect donations from the public. The famous red kettles are a staple of Christmas, often outside in the cold with volunteers ringing bells. The goal this year is to raise $450,000 for its operations that serve the community.

There’s a word that came up a lot in this editorial: volunteer. So much of the good that’s done in Bismarck-Mandan is through selfless service. There are a lot of things to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. One of the biggest is that we live in a caring community willing to volunteer to help others.