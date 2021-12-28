Tribune editorial: George Keiser deserves the state’s thanks

George Keiser dedicated a large portion of his life to public service. Whether people agreed with his politics or not, he earned their respect with his approach to the office.

Keiser died Wednesday after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or as it’s better known, Lou Gehrig’s disease. The U.S. Army veteran was 75.

Keiser was a native of Salt Lake City, but when he came to Bismarck in 1980 it didn’t take him long to make an impression. He owned Quality Printing Service in Bismarck, and his business acumen would prove beneficial to the state.

He served on the Bismarck City Commission from 1988-92. He was elected to the North Dakota House as a Republican in 1992 and had announced this month he wouldn’t seek another term. He had spent 20 years on the Bismarck Renaissance Zone Authority until stepping down recently. The board focused on the revitalization of downtown.

Keiser represented District 47 in the Legislature, where he was chairman of the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee. He was known for his knowledge of insurance policy and was involved with the National Council of Insurance Legislators.

He also was recognized for his efforts on workforce safety, health care reform, health insurance and transparency in prescription drug costs. More importantly, he was able to work with colleagues from both political parties. He was more focused on policies and issues than on party.

The last several legislative sessions the Republican Party has held such large majorities it could determine policy. Veteran legislators such as Keiser were relied on for helping develop sound legislation. During the next election, the Legislature will be losing some key lawmakers because of retirements and redistricting.

Keiser’s institutional knowledge will be missed. He not only understood the issues, but he knew how to get legislation passed. He participated in November’s special session despite battling ALS. The growing infighting in the Republican Party indicates how big of a void will be created without the presence of veteran legislators such as Keiser.

It’s not easy to run a business while spending more that three decades in public office. It requires not just a lot of time, but also sacrifice. Keiser gave a lot to Bismarck and North Dakota, and we owe him a big thanks.

Sometimes we take the service of elected officials for granted and forget their accomplishments. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., summed it up well when he said:

“He improved life for many North Dakotans through his thoughtful approach to legislating.”

Short and simple, but powerful. George Keiser improved our lives.

