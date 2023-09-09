Charitable gambling has slowly grown in North Dakota since voters passed a constitutional measure in 1976 followed by the Legislature approving a temporary law and in 1981 codifying it in the North Dakota Century Code.

It has boomed with the introduction of electronic pull tabs in 2018. The Las Vegas-style devices function like slot machines. In the fiscal year that ended in June, the e-tabs accounted for nearly $2 billion of gross proceeds, with $205 million going to charities.

Some legislators were having doubts about the growth of gambling when e-tab machines appeared in a few gas stations and convenience stores. Gambling had been limited to bars, but state law doesn’t dictate where gambling can take place.

The Legislature this year passed a bill ordering a study of charitable gambling and defining where charitable gambling can take place. The bill excludes gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores and liquor stores. However, it doesn’t exclude other nontraditional locations that sell liquor.

The bill grandfathered in the four gas stations and c-stores with e-tab machines.

Lawmakers began work on the study last week. It could result in proposed legislation that further defines when and where gambling can occur. There are 4,700 electronic pull tab machines in the state, with more being requested.

Legislators are concerned the machines are hurting tribal nations, which rely on casinos as economic drivers. They also are worried about the regulation of the machines and the potential for money laundering.

The Tribune Editorial Board has been supportive of charitable gambling, but with regulation and moderation. When voters approved gambling, the focus was on bingo and raffles. A crackdown on illegal gambling helped drive approval of the measure. Small backroom bingo and card games were being raided.

The Tribune shares the concerns about rapidly expanding gambling. Attorney General Drew Wrigley in July announced a settlement with three gambling equipment distributors he accused in April of violating state gambling laws and regulations. It demonstrated how the goal of helping charities could be misused.

Gaming Division Director Deb McDaniel, who oversees charitable gambling, said it wasn’t intended to become an industry.

The Tribune agrees. Gambling has provided many benefits to communities through the nonprofits that conduct it. There are improvements and facilities that exist today that wouldn’t have been possible without the proceeds from gambling. Legalizing gambling was a compromise to allow gambling if the money went to charitable groups and the state.

Former Gov. Art Link was among the opponents who feared gambling would become addictive and many who couldn’t afford to gamble would do so. Part of the money from gambling goes to helping those addicted to it.

Hopefully, after the study, the Legislature can more clearly define where gambling can be conducted. The Legislature also should consider capping the number of e-machines that can be licensed. It should look for ways to help tribal casinos feeling the pinch from e-machines.

Gambling isn’t going away; the Tribune isn’t suggesting that. We do believe gambling should adhere more closely to the original intent, which wasn’t to be an industry.