Tribune editorial: Game and Fish needs power to limit baiting

There’s a bill in the Legislature to prohibit the North Dakota Game and Fish Department from banning the baiting of deer in any hunting units.

House Bill 1151, introduced by Rep. Paul Thomas, R-Velva, would stop the “policy or practice prohibiting the baiting of deer for lawful hunting.” Baiting is the tactic of placing food in an area to attract deer.

Thomas argues that Game and Fish has “no sound proof” that baiting increases the spread of disease in deer. He also thinks if young hunters don’t have early success and must make repeated trips to a deer stand, they will lose interest in hunting.

The Tribune editorial board believes it would be foolish to take an important tool away from Game and Fish, especially at a time when chronic wasting disease is on the verge of being a serious problem in the state.

Game and Fish has only so many tools at its disposal to help manage wildlife. The department’s efforts to prevent the spread of disease among wild animals is for the benefit of the public, especially hunters and those who fish.

The department bans baiting in certain areas to prevent deer from concentrating more closely than normal. When they gather they can spread disease, similar to large groups of people spreading the flu or COVID-19.

For the 2023 hunting season, Game and Fish plans baiting restrictions in hunting units within 25 miles of any CWD detections in North Dakota, a neighboring state or a Canadian province. The North Dakota Wildlife Federation and the state chapter of The Wildlife Society asked Game and Fish and the Legislature last year to ban baiting in the entire state.

Instead, the department compromised with a policy it says balances disease management with the desire of hunters who enjoy hunting over bait.

The Tribune believes the public needs to trust the judgment of Game and Fish. The department has studied these issues for years and also has information gathered by other states and federal departments. This isn’t a question of “guessing” by Game and Fish.

Young hunters might be disappointed if they don’t get their deer on the first trip. Getting the deer can be a thrill, but it’s only part of the hunting experience. Hunting involves getting together with family and friends, possibly staying in a cabin, enjoying the outdoors and the challenges weather can pose. It’s more than going out and quickly shooting a deer and going home.

Young hunters need to realize hunting requires patience, that immediate success isn’t guaranteed. That’s there more to the experience than the kill.

The Legislature shouldn’t take away Game and Fish’s ability to protect wildlife and the public. It should reject HB 1151.