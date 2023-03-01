The Tribune editorial board has praised and defended North Dakota Auditor Josh Gallion since he was first elected. The board has appreciated his independence and willingness to conduct audits across the state.

However, Gallion has alienated too many people and hasn’t learned how to work with the Legislature. If this continues the Tribune fears it will damage the ability of his office to do its job.

Gallion has been more aggressive than previous state auditors. His office has found problems that needed fixing, no doubt saving the state and local entities money. Still, the complaints about Gallion and his office keep piling up.

Gallion needs to do a better job of communicating. Legislators complain about learning about audits through press releases, newspapers and other media. Some who have been audited say they were surprised by the audits or weren’t kept updated during the process. The costs of some audits have been called excessive.

Gallion also has been accused of going to the media with audit results before informing who was audited and, in some cases, he has surprised and angered legislators. He’s been labeled a “press hound” for the way he does business.

In his first two years as auditor his office did performance audits at twice the rate of his predecessor. The Tribune editorial board, admittedly, was impressed by his aggressiveness and desire to look out for the public’s interests.

Not all legislators were pleased, pushing a bill to require legislative approval for performance audits. This session, the House approved House Bill 1508 sponsored by Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks, to cap fees charged by the auditor’s office. It’s now in the Senate.

Some of the fees charged do seem high to the Tribune despite Gallion’s argument that his office charges less than private auditors. The city of Parshall was charged $26,750 last year for a citizen-petitioned audit. The Killdeer Area Ambulance Service got an audit bill for $48,650.

Getting audited isn’t always the most pleasant situation, so some unhappiness can be expected. Gallion’s office needs to look at how it deals with those being audited.

Gallion didn’t help himself when he recently submitted an op-ed that was published by a number of newspapers, including the Tribune. In the op-ed he referred to “corrupt government officials,” implying legislators, not a good way to create a working relationship.

He now says he regrets writing the op-ed. He should.

Gallion needs to work on mending fences, especially with the Legislature. He and his staff need to be transparent with those they are auditing. Audit results shouldn’t come as a surprise to those being audited or to the Legislature in cases related to it. The fees need to be reasonable, and those being audited should get an estimate of the cost before the audit.

Gallion said in his op-ed that legislators declined to meet with him. He needs to keep trying; mending fences isn’t easy.

At the same time, the Legislature shouldn’t do anything to limit audits. They can be helpful by finding procedures not being followed or by outlining cost-saving steps. On occasion they may uncover mismanagement.

The Tribune appreciates Gallion’s aggressive approach to his job, but he needs to fine-tune that approach.