Tribune editorial: Fundraisers a reflection of community

The Great American Bike Race returns to the Bismarck Event Center this month after going virtual the last two years. It’s a fundraiser with a formula that’s captured the hearts of many North Dakotans.

Teams of up to 12 riders compete with a recommended fundraising goal of $100 per rider. The event has been widely successful, and has grown to 150 bikes and about 1,500 riders. Since it was launched by Sanford Health in 1997 it has raised $4.6 million for those with cerebral palsy and other childhood onset conditions.

What makes GABR work so well is it combines a worthy cause with an event that’s both competitive and fun. Riders compete for individual and team best outcomes. Teams come up with catchy names and some even get into costumes for the rides.

It’s not easy because the competition can be fierce at times. There’s a reason teammates are fanning riders while they compete.

There should be some extra excitement this year after two years of dealing with the pandemic. The fundraising goal for this year is $355,000, and there’s no reason not to expect it to be reached.

The money goes for a variety of needs: adaptive bikes; wheelchairs; shower and bath chairs; standers; walkers; orthotics; sleep safe beds; physical, occupational and speech therapy; nontraditional therapies; home and vehicle modifications. All are things that can improve one’s quality of life.

GABR is a reflection of a community that cares about its residents. Many riders probably don’t personally know anyone they are helping. They ride because it’s the right thing to do with the added benefit of being fun.

The bike race is just one of many worthwhile events in the Bismarck-Mandan region. The warmer weather will be the beginning of a number of walks and runs to benefit a variety of causes.

Today will see another event that’s been growing in popularity. Brave the Shave will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Bismarck YMCA. It has a goal of $250,000. Adults and children will allow their heads to be shaved to raise money for children with cancer. There also will be a number of activities for participants.

The Great American Bike Race will be held at 8 a.m. April 30 at the Bismarck Event Center.

GABR, Brave the Shave and the other fundraisers that are held throughout the year make Bismarck-Mandan a better place to live. They remind us of the value of helping others. When we do that we also help ourselves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0