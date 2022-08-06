Tribune editorial: Fufeng plant review needs to be thorough

It makes sense to have a federal review of the Fufeng Group’s proposed $700 million wet corn milling plant in Grand Forks. There are concerns the Chinese company could use the plant for espionage because of its location near a U.S. Air Force base.

North Dakota Republican Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer along with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., requested the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Last week, Gov. Doug Burgum, a strong supporter of the plant, asked government officials to expedite the review.

Burgum endorsed the review in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. He said in his letter that national security has top priority. At the same time he pointed out the economic importance of the proposed plant to Grand Forks.

The Fufeng plant creates a tricky situation for the state’s Republican leaders. There’s been a push to create value-added agricultural projects in the state. The Fufeng plant fits that model.

Fufeng makes products for the animal nutrition, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, health and wellness, oil and gas, and other industries, according to The Associated Press. It wants to build its plant on about 350 acres in Grand Forks’ agribusiness park.

The plant would be about 14 miles from the Air Force base, whose primary mission involves unmanned aircraft.

Opponents have cited the closeness of the proposed plant to the base as opening the door to Chinese spying. U.S.-Chinese relations have been tense, and concerns about Chinese meddling in U.S. affairs are valid.

President Joe Biden had a contentious phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 28. This week the Chinese put on a display of military might after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. The Chinese warned Pelosi not to stop in Taiwan, but she rightfully ignored them. Her visit drew bipartisan support in the U.S.

Economic relations between the U.S. and China remain important. However, the Chinese are determined to increase their influence and power throughout the world, even if doing so requires stealing and spying.

The Fufeng plant prompts some real concerns that need to be closely studied. That’s why the federal review needs to be thorough and not rushed. State leaders are probably hoping the review finds the proposed plant doesn’t pose a threat. That would clear a path for completion of the plant and creation of the jobs and tax revenue it promises.

State and local leaders need to be prepared in case the review isn’t favorable. Whatever the outcome, it demonstrates that world affairs can have consequences in North Dakota.