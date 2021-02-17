Tribune editorial: Fuel tax hike legislation needs tune-up

The electric vehicle road use fee would go from $120 to $250 annually, the hybrid fee would increase from $50 to $150 and the electric motorcycle fee would go from $20 to $100. The increases almost seem to be an effort to discourage the use of the environmental friendly vehicles.

The Tribune believes the increases for the electric and hybrid vehicles should be reduced. Some thought also should be given to going back to the original 4-cent increase in the fuel tax. While there’s hope that the pandemic will be under control by the fall, there are no guarantees. The Legislature should be careful about the extra burden placed on the public and small businesses during the pandemic.

It’s a balancing act that means there will be some extra costs for the public. It’s also a matter of safety because crumbling roads and rickety bridges pose a hazard to motorists. One of the ways to reach the goal of zero highway deaths is to improve the infrastructure.

Fuel taxes don’t need to be the only way to fund the improvements, but the taxes need to be part of the solution.

