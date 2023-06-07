In 1925 a diphtheria epidemic threatened Nome, Alaska, and its port was icebound. The nearest railhead was almost 700 miles away across mountains, rivers and the dangerous ice of Norton Sound. Airplanes at the time had difficulty getting through the treacherous winter weather.

The residents of Nome were desperate for the serum to battle diphtheria so a dogsled relay was organized to deliver it. A blizzard was brewing when the relay began in 60 degree below zero weather. The relay has become Alaskan folklore and made some of the mushers and dogs into heroes.

It’s hard to believe that nearly 100 years later similar health issues could exist, but they do. The situation is not as life-threatening as in Nome, but people on the Mandan Hidatsa and Arikara Nation’s Fort Berthold Reservation have difficulty delivering medicine or getting specimens to the lab.

The reservation covers more than 1,530 square miles, with Lake Sakakawea in the heart of the region providing an obstacle. There’s only one bridge crossing the lake, which results in long drives for residents seeking medicine and care.

The reservation’s main clinic is in New Town. To reach the satellite clinic in Twin Buttes, 98 miles away, it takes an hour and 45 minutes in good weather.

Fortunately, the MHA Nation may have found a quicker way to deliver medicine and lab specimens, and it’s not dogs.

MHA Nation has received a nearly $2 million federal grant to test drone delivery of medicine and specimens. The environmental science department of Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College is the principal investigator for the drone delivery study. The college is getting technical assistance from the University of North Dakota’s John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences.

UND contacted the MHA Nation about applying for the grant and taking part in the study. If the study of delivery of medicine proves successful MHA envisions other uses of drones such as monitoring pipelines, collecting air quality samples, and using infrared sensors to detect methane and other leaks from oil field locations.

First, the study of delivering medicine must be successful. Sites for taking off and landing are being considered. The drones must be capable of enduring the state’s subzero weather and strong winds.

Participants are confident they can make it work. They hope to make some short flights this summer, but longer test flights must wait for the Federal Aviation Administration to approve beyond visual line of sight flights.

The Tribune editorial board believes the cooperation between MHA Nation and UND speaks well for both. If the drone flights prove successful it will have a positive impact on the reservation. It also will be helpful to other rural areas in the state through a variety of uses. One possibility cited involves the use of drones to deliver naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Nearly 100 years after dogsledders came to the rescue of Nome, we are finding new ways to deliver timely health care. That’s the way it should be.