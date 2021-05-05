Tribune editorial: Friends need to show it can pay for bridge

In a letter to the Coast Guard, BNSF explained its frustrations with Friends. It cited the group’s lack of a public partner, no proof it could reach fundraising goals and its unmet deadlines. BNSF argues it needs a permit for the new bridge by April 2022 or it will face “unreasonable additional cost.”

Unfortunately, for Friends of the Rail Bridge, BNSF’s arguments ring true. The railroad wants a new bridge that increases the load capacity of trains crossing the river. That’s a benefit state officials don’t want to lose. While supportive of the Friends’ vision, the state doesn’t want to hinder the new bridge plans.

The state Department of Transportation also declined to participate as a public partner, citing the timelines, limited project information available and the potential for the state to provide funding in a timely manner.

This lack of public financial support creates a big hurdle because BNSF estimates preserving the old bridge will cost between $50 million and $90 million. Even if that estimate is high, it’s apparent the project will be very expensive.

Friends have said they have supporters of the project waiting in the wings to provide financial support. Those supporters don’t want to be identified until the project gets the go-ahead.