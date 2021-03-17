Tribune editorial: Free flow of information key to society

The past year has demonstrated the importance of transparency in government. The pandemic and heated November elections had the public clamoring for all available information.
That’s why open records and open meeting laws are so essential to our society. Without access to meetings and information, we wouldn’t have our freedom. This week is designated as Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of the First Amendment and freedom of information.
The American Society of News Editors and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press sponsor Sunshine Week.
The Tribune editorial board realizes that many are distrustful of the role of newspapers and other media. Sources of information have expanded greatly in the last three decades with the growth of social media. Unfortunately, not all news sites and providers are reliable.
Local newspapers, whether your daily paper or hometown weekly, continue to serve communities in a wide range of areas. Readers can find the latest news, obituaries, comics, markets, sports and much more in the paper. Digital formats provide timely updates and additional features for readers.
If anything, there’s an information overload in today’s society. One of the key responsibilities that journalists must shoulder is to provide clarity for readers. To gather the facts and provide the news in a clear and understandable way.
That’s not always easy because there are ongoing attempts to place roadblocks to the free flow of information. It’s important to remember the First Amendment.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
It seems straightforward, but it has been challenged and interpreted in many ways over the years. The public’s right to information continues to be tested -- sometimes in little ways that might go unnoticed. A chipping away of our rights that ultimately could create a big hole.
One example this legislative session is an effort to restrict the release of law enforcement mug shots of suspects in custody. The Tribune opposes efforts to restrict access to public information.
That free flow of information remains essential for society and for journalists working for the public interest. Sunshine Week serves as a reminder of the importance of a free press.