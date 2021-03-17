Tribune editorial: Free flow of information key to society

The past year has demonstrated the importance of transparency in government. The pandemic and heated November elections had the public clamoring for all available information.

That’s why open records and open meeting laws are so essential to our society. Without access to meetings and information, we wouldn’t have our freedom. This week is designated as Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of the First Amendment and freedom of information.

The American Society of News Editors and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press sponsor Sunshine Week.

The Tribune editorial board realizes that many are distrustful of the role of newspapers and other media. Sources of information have expanded greatly in the last three decades with the growth of social media. Unfortunately, not all news sites and providers are reliable.

Local newspapers, whether your daily paper or hometown weekly, continue to serve communities in a wide range of areas. Readers can find the latest news, obituaries, comics, markets, sports and much more in the paper. Digital formats provide timely updates and additional features for readers.