Tribune editorial: Fourth of July events have echoes of past

Many Bismarck-Mandan area residents know the local Fourth of July schedule of events by heart. Tradition will do that for a community.

Even a pandemic couldn’t put a dent in the spirit behind the Independence Day celebrations.

Events for the holiday get started today and continue on Sunday and Monday. Everything is oriented toward families, with fun for all the goal.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each day for the Mandan Rodeo with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. After Monday’s rodeo there will be a fireworks display. The rodeo draws top cowboys from across the country who compete on some of the best stock available. Chad Berger, of Mandan, provides some of the best bulls that dominate the nation’s rodeos.

Top cowboys competing against some of the best bulls guarantees some great entertainment. More than 600 participants are expected for the rodeo.

There’s also the Art in the Park Festival from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Dykshoorn Park in Mandan. The festival offers arts and crafts along with food and entertainment.

The highlight of the holiday for many residents is the annual July Fourth parade. Mandan often bills it as the longest parade in the nation. This year’s parade marshals are Chad and Sara Berger, noted bull contractors.

Not everything happens in Mandan during the Fourth of July holiday. The Capitol fireworks display has grown over the years to become a big draw. Attendees can bring chairs and blankets and hang out on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck. Entertainment comes courtesy of the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra, and when nightfall arrives everyone is treated to a fireworks display.

What makes the Fourth of July celebrations so valuable is the rich tradition behind them. The rodeo can be traced back to an 1879 baseball game and pony races. From there the rodeo flourished. The first Mandan parade was held in 1881.

It’s a credit to a community that it can keep an event thriving for so many years. People are enjoying some of the same types of entertainment as when the rodeo days began. Baseball is still being played on the Fourth.

It indicates North Dakotans are having fun in many of the same ways they did 143 years ago. If someone from the 1880s could come to Mandan on July 4, 2022, they might find a lot of commonality to that bygone era.

At least during the Fourth of July celebrations cellphones and social media don’t totally control us. We still know how to have fun the old-fashioned way.

That’s something worth celebrating.

