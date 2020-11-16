Tribune editorial: Food bank expansion fills need

Burgum announced a statewide mask mandate late Friday, a step many groups had been asking him to implement as coronavirus cases continue to break records in the state. He also suspended high school sports and K-12 extracurricular activities for a month, closed in-person service at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. and announced business capacity restrictions. These are critical steps as the severity of the pandemic worsens in North Dakota. Morton County and Burleigh County took important steps last week by requiring masks in county-owned buildings, and the Mandan City Commission did the right thing by adopting a mask requirement similar to Bismarck’s. A statewide policy will be more effective, but how it will be enforced remains unclear.