Tribune editorial: Food bank expansion fills need

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Great Plains Food Bank celebrated the grand opening last week of its 10,000-square-foot Bismarck Regional Service Center. The $1.5 million project at 1315 S. 20th St. expects to provide 1.25 million meals in its first year of operation. The expansion aims to increase service to nearly 100 food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens in central and western North Dakota. Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent said the centrally located facility will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization and help meet the vision of a hunger-free North Dakota.
Down
The strain on hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic prompted Gov. Doug Burgum last week to announce a new order allowing asymptomatic COVID-19-positive health care workers to work in the COVID unit of health care facilities. The order requires additional precautions to protect workers and the community. It is not supported by the North Dakota Nurses Association. The order highlights the severity of the workforce issues facing North Dakota hospitals. Let’s hope new measures announced late Friday to slow the spread of COVID will relieve pressure on hospitals and allow this to be a short-term policy.
Up
Burgum announced a statewide mask mandate late Friday, a step many groups had been asking him to implement as coronavirus cases continue to break records in the state. He also suspended high school sports and K-12 extracurricular activities for a month, closed in-person service at bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. and announced business capacity restrictions. These are critical steps as the severity of the pandemic worsens in North Dakota. Morton County and Burleigh County took important steps last week by requiring masks in county-owned buildings, and the Mandan City Commission did the right thing by adopting a mask requirement similar to Bismarck’s. A statewide policy will be more effective, but how it will be enforced remains unclear.
Down
It’s unfortunate that a law that aimed to protect North Dakotans from scam phone calls has been struck down as unconstitutional. A federal judge last week ruled that the state’s anti-spoofing law intrudes on interstate commerce regulation, a power reserved for Congress. The law targeted the practice of disguising caller ID numbers. The law was approved by the North Dakota Legislature in 2019 to address robocalls and spoof calls, which the North Dakota attorney general’s office has said is the agency’s top consumer complaint.
