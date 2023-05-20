Farming can be one of the most stressful occupations in the nation. Each season of the year brings a different set of worries.

This spring provides a perfect example of the challenges faced by farmers and ranchers. Because of the large amount of snow during the winter along with how long it took to melt, farmers were late getting into the fields.

Farmers are at the mercy of nature, so they can only wait until fields are dry enough to work. The late start will only add to the stress as the summer progresses.

If it’s not a late start because of a long winter there’s always the threat of drought, of hail ruining crops, of disease or insects attacking. There’s also the increasing costs of seed, fertilizer and gas.

Farmers are independent operators who are dependent on many things out of their control. The amount of pressure on farmers is immense, making them susceptible to suicide. Many farmers are stoic and bottle up their feelings.

North Dakota ranks 14th for the highest suicide rates in the nation. And farmers are dying by suicide at a higher rate than any other occupational group, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That doesn’t bode well for North Dakota, where agriculture is one of the pillars of the state’s economy along with energy and tourism.

Farming and ranching is a lifestyle as much as it is a profession. When faced with the threat of losing a farm or ranch it’s more than the loss of a job — it’s the loss of everything.

This past legislative session lawmakers passed House Bill 1390, which creates a suicide fatality review commission to study prevention and to develop resources for people in need. Those in agriculture who need mental health help can call 1-800-273-8255.

Minnesota and South Dakota have a program that provides suicide prevention training to clergy. The states are focusing on clergy because they have close ties to farmers. For many in rural America, the church is the keystone of their community.

Clergy have the trust of farmers and ranchers, and if they detect signs of potential suicide it’s likely those in need of help will be willing to discuss it with them.

Those in agriculture love the land and the outdoors, but the nature of the business means they often work alone, or with just a small number of others. Many farmers and ranchers are used to keeping things to themselves.

Bob Worth, a third-generation farmer in Lake Benton, Minnesota, summed it up this way for The Associated Press:

“You’d be surprised how many people are suffering with depression. Farmers have been a group of people who keep problems to themselves, proud and private.”

Hopefully, the state’s new review commission can find ways to prevent suicide. The public needs to be aware of the signs of depression and potential suicide. It’s a difficult issue to discuss, but often what’s important is to listen to someone’s difficulties.

North Dakota ranks too high in suicides and needs to make a priority out of reducing them.