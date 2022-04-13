Tribune editorial: Flights great way to honor our veterans

By all accounts the Western North Dakota Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., was a huge success. The trip involved 93 veterans along with Honor Flight staff, escorts and media. In all, 151 made the visit on Sunday and Monday.

The flights are special because they bring together veterans who have shared experiences. They have an understanding of what they went through no matter where they served.

The veterans came home after their service to resume or start careers, enjoy family life and become involved in their communities. They weren’t necessarily defined by their military service, but it had a lasting impact on them.

The aftermath of wars hasn’t always been kind to veterans. World War II service members returned to a country eager to emerge from rationing and return to normal. Vietnam veterans came back to a sharply divided nation. There was anger whether you supported the conflict or opposed it.

Vietnam veteran Joe Gross, of Devils Lake, told Tribune reporter Travis Svihovec of the harsh environment he returned to at Fort Lewis, Washington, in 1970. He had dirty diapers tossed at him and his girlfriend lied when asked where he was when serving in Vietnam. She said he was in prison.

Gross and the other 92 veterans on the trip had a totally different experience. When they arrived at the airport they were greeted by the North Dakota National Guard 1-188th Air Defense Artillery unit that created an aisle for them to pass through. Then the Guard members lined the sidewalk as the four buses left and saluted them.

In the two days they were in Washington they visited the Vietnam Wall, Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial and a number of other memorials. When they were leaving Arlington they were approached by a group of high school students who wanted to thank them for their service.

That was probably a moving moment, to be thanked by young people who weren’t alive when the veterans were in the service. It indicates our nation may not be as divided as we suspect. When the group returned home on Monday night, they were greeted by an honor guard and a high school band.

It was an appropriate end to the flight.

We forget the hardships those serving in the armed forces endure. It ranges from being away from home for long periods to being in dangerous situations. Most veterans aren’t looking to be pampered, just recognized for their sacrifices.

The Honor Flights provide that recognition while catering to veterans for a couple of days. It’s a program that deserves our support. It costs $160,000 for each trip. Funds come from business and private donations, service organizations and fundraisers.

Continuing support of the flights will honor many veterans. It’s worth it.

