Tribune editorial: 'Flash drought' affecting ND agriculture

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

"Flash drought" is having a dramatic impact on North Dakota as autumn progresses. The term refers to a drought that develops or intensifies quickly. That's been the case in the state in recent weeks. Severe drought is in the middle of the five-scale range of the U.S. Drought Monitor. In one week it went from covering 19% of the state to 40%. And all of North Dakota is now in some category of drought. The saving grace is that this didn't happen early in the summer, when it could have devastated crops. But it could hamper next year's crops, if the state goes into freeze-up with little moisture in the ground.

Up

The federal government is investing $10.5 million in meat processing in North Dakota. The money will help South 40 Beef in Mott double its plant capacity and add workers, and more than double the number of cattle it can process. It also will enable the Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council to help finance the startup or expansion of meat and poultry operations. North Dakota officials have talked at length through the years about diversifying the farm economy through value-added agriculture ventures. Hopefully this infusion of federal money will further those efforts.

Down

Two sets of similar names are causing some confusion this election season. The North Dakota Republican Party issued a statement Friday to differentiate itself from the social media group called North Dakota Republicans. The two groups are not affiliated, but the party said there has been some confusion, including for some donors. Meanwhile, the nonprofit ND Strong, a film resource for the state, issued a statement last week to clarify that it is different from North Dakota Strong, which has paid for political ads for U.S. Senate candidate Rick Becker.

Up

The North Dakota Attorney General's Office announced last week it has launched a statewide missing persons database. The site is available to the public and provides law enforcement and concerned citizens with information about people who have been reported missing in the state. The site includes a variety of jurisdictions, including city, county and federal law enforcement. The site contained 117 missing persons as of Sunday. Native Americans are overrepresented on the site, with 59 people listed under missing Indigenous persons. The site is a good step toward helping families who are missing loved ones.