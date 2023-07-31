This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Thousands of people turned out -- twice -- to help lay to rest slain Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin. It’s a fitting tribute to a man who gave his life in the line of duty when he was killed by a gunman while responding to a routine traffic crash. People lined the highways between Fargo and Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, where his funeral was held, to pay their respects. Then they did the same when a public memorial was held a few days later at Scheels Arena in Fargo. The services were attended by Wallin's loved ones, dignitaries and law enforcement officers from across the country. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski was among those who spoke during the funeral. Zibolski said of Wallin: “His final act of valor was to selflessly face the shooter and attempt to neutralize him to save others. His actions were valorous and exemplify the highest standards of the policing profession.”

Down

The western oil patch hub of Williston no longer has helicopter air medical services based in the city. Guardian Flight has shut down its service, citing an inability to fulfill flight requests due to weather and inflation. Williston Fire Department Assistant Chief Corey Johnson says he was shocked. The helicopter base had been operating in Williston since 2012, servicing an area that saw significant population growth during the state’s oil boom. Its loss is significant. First responders in the region will now have to turn to Trinity Health in Minot for air support, and that's more than 100 miles away. That could mean life or death for someone.

Up

The North Dakota Legislature in 2021 approved $5 million for establishing residential addiction treatment programs of 16 beds or fewer in underserved areas of North Dakota. The move is starting to pay off. Bismarck-based Heartview Foundation is opening a 16-bed residential substance abuse treatment facility in Dickinson, with the help of a $1.6 million state grant. The facility starts taking patients today, meeting a need in western North Dakota. The facility is taking over what was once the maternity floor of the old hospital in the city. Heartview Executive Director Kurt Snyder says that "perfectly reflects our mission of providing individuals a new life."

Down

The Native American community lost a champion this month with the death of Nicole “Nikki” Ducheneaux. The Lakota lawyer spent her career fighting to protect Indigenous rights, and she represented the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in its fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline. She died on July 14 at age 44. The cause of death hasn't been released. Ducheneaux advocated for tribes and tribal entities across the country. She argued cases before state, tribal, federal and appellate courts, even the U.S. Supreme Court. She was known as a "warrior lawyer," but she also took time to mentor young Native American attorneys. Activist Dallas Goldtooth said she was one of the best Native lawyers in the country.