This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The North Dakota House of Representatives has advanced a bill to approve $500,000 to help build a Fisher House in Fargo. The Fisher House Foundation houses military and veteran families while a loved one is in a Veterans Affairs hospital. A Fisher House is similar to Ronald McDonald Houses for families of hospitalized children. There are more than 80 Fisher Houses around the country, but there isn't one in North Dakota. The Fargo VA Medical Center serves all of North Dakota as well as parts of Minnesota and South Dakota. Some families have to travel long distances, and hotel stays can be expensive. If the Senate approves the bill, groundbreaking for the Fisher House in Fargo could begin in about a year.

Down

School shootings that have happened around the country in recent years have been horrific. That makes hoaxes all the more abhorrent. Hoax reports of active shooter threats on Thursday impacted numerous North Dakota schools including Bismarck and Mandan, along with other schools around the country. They led to extreme measures -- heavy responses by law enforcement, and shelter-in-place orders in schools. For the students and staff, it's terrifying. And with law officers, it's a waste of resources, and could put others in danger if an officer isn't available to respond to another emergency. Whoever is behind the calls should be found and punished severely.

Up

Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports plummeted to historic lows when the coronavirus pandemic hit three years ago, and they've struggled to rebound since. But they finally have. The state Aeronautics Commission says total boardings in January were above the level before the pandemic for the first time since it began in March 2020. That was largely due to a big jump at Fargo's airport, but it's still a positive sign. Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner says if the trend continues, the industry should see a full recovery from the pandemic this year.

Down

Yet another black eye for Minot Air Force Base. Six officers who were in charge of caring for the infrastructure, fuel and logistics support for the nuclear base were relieved of command due to a loss of confidence in their ability to carry out their duties. The Air Force says the dismissals were based on noncompliance with safety regulations. It's not the first embarrassing incident for the base in recent years. In 2018, officers lost a container of ammunition for an automatic grenade launcher when it fell off the back of a truck on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, and the same year a machine gun went missing on base. In 2007, a B-52 bomber took off from the base mistakenly loaded with six nuclear-armed cruise missiles and flew across the country to Louisiana.