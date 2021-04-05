Tribune editorial: Firefighting efforts save historic site

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Firefighters last week successfully protected Medora’s iconic Burning Hills Amphitheatre and the Chateau de Mores State Historic Site from a wildfire that led to the evacuation of 100 residents. The fire that affected 4 ½ square miles was caused by an electrical line that sagged and arced. Wind gusts of nearly 30 mph blew the flames toward Medora and the site of the Medora Musical. Fire departments from Billings County, Medora, Beach, Golva, Sentinel Butte, South Heart, Belfield, Dickinson and Wibaux, Montana, responded, along with the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and the North Dakota National Guard. Thanks to their efforts, no structures were lost in the wildfire and no injuries were reported.

Down