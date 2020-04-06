Tribune editorial: Firefighters step up to save medical supplies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Finley firefighters came to the rescue when a state health department emergency response truck loaded with medical supplies bound for hospitals in Northwood and Mayville slid off a highway and crashed in Steele County during Thursday’s snowstorm. The firefighters responded to the scene and hauled away the masks, medical gloves and gowns. Gov. Doug Burgum called it "just a great example of North Dakotans stepping up during this time of emergency and doing whatever it takes."

Down

Bakken oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the severe downturn in oil and gas prices amid the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russia oil price war. Eight North Dakota businesses are on a list of creditors that hold the top 30 unsecured claims against the company, ranging from $790,000 to $2.1 million. Similar bankruptcy filings are likely coming from other North Dakota oil operators, which will in turn affect other local businesses.

Up