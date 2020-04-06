Tribune editorial: Firefighters step up to save medical supplies

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Finley firefighters came to the rescue when a state health department emergency response truck loaded with medical supplies bound for hospitals in Northwood and Mayville slid off a highway and crashed in Steele County during Thursday’s snowstorm. The firefighters responded to the scene and hauled away the masks, medical gloves and gowns. Gov. Doug Burgum called it "just a great example of North Dakotans stepping up during this time of emergency and doing whatever it takes."
Down
Bakken oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing the severe downturn in oil and gas prices amid the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic and the Saudi-Russia oil price war. Eight North Dakota businesses are on a list of creditors that hold the top 30 unsecured claims against the company, ranging from $790,000 to $2.1 million. Similar bankruptcy filings are likely coming from other North Dakota oil operators, which will in turn affect other local businesses.
Up
Many residents are being "North Dakota smart," as Burgum puts it, by staying home, following social distancing guidelines and washing hands frequently in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. It is getting tiresome, but it is essential to protect the community. If residents continue to use common sense and follow the recommendations, the state won't have to implement more restrictive regulations.
Down
The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office is seeing more elderly victims losing money to sweepstakes scams. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said senior citizens have become more isolated during the pandemic, which is making them “an easy mark” for scam artists. The victims received a robocall or live call about a purported prize and were talked into sending money to receive the so-called winnings. One 88-year-old victim lost $8,750. A 76-year old woman lost $4,000. One 73-year-old man lost $12,900.
Up
Emergency responders will now be told whether addresses they’re responding to are COVID-19-positive residences. The information will enable firefighters, paramedics and law enforcement to wear the appropriate personal protective equipment. It’s an important step to making sure our emergency responders are protected while serving their communities.
