Tribune editorial: Federal funds will enhance electric vehicle charging

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota is among 34 states to have its electric vehicle charging network plan approved by the Biden administration. The plan emphasizes the buildout of fast charging stations every 50 miles along Interstates 94 and 29. North Dakota is set to receive $25.9 million through fiscal year 2026 through the federal infrastructure bill approved by Congress last fall. The approval of the state's plan makes $9.4 million available in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to begin the work, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Decreasing distances between charging stations in rural areas will make electric vehicle ownership a more viable option for many North Dakotans. It also would make it easier for travelers with electric vehicles to consider North Dakota as a destination.

Down

A project that aims to increase safety on North Dakota highways led to what one state lawmaker called an "uprising" among farmers. Reflective metal delineator posts just off the shoulder of the road aim to help guide traffic and improve safety, especially at night. But they're too close to the road for wide farm equipment. The state Transportation Department is pausing the project to make a design change, and it will remove posts on two-lane state highways where the shoulder is less than 8 feet wide. It's not known how much this will increase the project's $4.2 million price tag, but it's sure to cost something. It's too bad the project wasn't thought through a little better at the beginning.

Up

Hunting is a hallowed tradition in North Dakota, especially in the fall as autumn arrives and the weather turns cooler. Various seasons are getting underway, and there's good news for hunters heading to the field. An overly wet spring in North Dakota this year replenished drought-ravaged wetlands at a record pace, and state wildlife officials say that sets the stage for what should be a good fall duck flight in the state. And North Dakota's overall pheasant population is up from a drought-plagued 2021. The downside there is that the upland birds are still struggling a bit in the southwest, which is the state's prime hunting area. But the state Tourism Division says it still expects a solid season.

Down

Crimes against people in North Dakota in 2021 as reported by the state increased from the previous year by nearly 12%. And they accounted for nearly one-fourth of all reported crimes last year. Attorney General Drew Wrigley says a continuing increase in violent crime in the state presents “clear and very real and present danger to the communities of North Dakota.” Living in a rural, sparsely populated state can give a person a sense of security. But the 2021 crime report shows that even North Dakota residents should take crime seriously.