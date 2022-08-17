Tribune editorial: Fall election no longer has humdrum look

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, faces an uphill battle in his quest to unseat Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. Still, there’s the potential for Becker to reshape the state’s political landscape.

Becker announced Monday he would begin collecting the needed 1,000 signatures to get on the November ballot as an independent. It’s a major reversal by Becker after he announced he wouldn’t challenge Hoeven after losing the Republican convention endorsement to the incumbent senator, 1,224 votes to 1,037.

It means Becker will be ostracized by the GOP, which passed a rule saying anyone leaving the party to run against an endorsed GOP candidate can’t seek the party’s endorsement for six years.

It won’t be the first time that Becker has bucked the party as he’s moved more to right. During his 10 years in the Legislature he formed the very conservative Bastiat Caucus, which often locked horns with Republican leadership.

Becker says he was prompted to run by reckless spending by Hoeven and other members of Congress. He also cited continued inflation for helping him decide to put “Principle first, Party second.”

It won’t be an easy task to wrest the Senate seat from Hoeven, who has $3.5 million in campaign funds and previously romped to two lopsided Senate victories. In 2010, Hoeven defeated Democrat Tracy Potter 181,689 votes (76.2%) to 52,955 (22.2%). Libertarian Keith Hanson had 3,890 votes (1.6%).

Hoeven increased his margin in 2016, whipping Democrat Eliot Glassheim 79% to 17%. Libertarian Robert Marquette had 3% and Independent James Germalic got slightly over 1%.

During his time in the Senate, Hoeven has largely towed the Republican line. Becker has criticized Hoeven’s vote for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. Hoeven rightfully points out that the bill provides numerous benefits for North Dakota.

Becker made the convention vote close, but that won’t automatically translate into a tight general election contest. Becker’s supporters worked hard to get delegates to the convention, which resulted in a close vote. Persuading Republicans to vote for an independent will be more difficult.

Those who thought Hoeven would bring a more moderate voice to the Senate have been disappointed. His votes have leaned conservative, making him a tough target for Becker.

Katrina Christiansen, the University of Jamestown engineering professor who has the Democratic-NPL nomination for the Senate, was thrilled by Becker’s announcement. The possibility of Hoeven and Becker splitting the vote encourages the Democrats.

Unfortunately, for Democrats, North Dakota Republicans have garnered so many votes in recent elections that they can afford to split the vote and still beat the Democrats. Christiansen has less name recognition than Potter and Glassheim, both of whom were active in their party for years before challenging Hoeven.

The Democratic-NPL hasn’t been able to generate much voter enthusiasm in the last decade, and it doesn’t look like that will change this year.

Becker just might be able to pull a surprise, but it depends on how deep the ultraconservative roots have grown in the state. It’s been some time since the state has had a competitive race at the top of ballot. Can Hoeven and/or Becker bring out voters who have stayed at home out of boredom? It might be a deciding factor.

If Becker and former Miss America Cara Mund, a Bismarck native who is trying to get on the ballot as an independent for the U.S. House, both get enough signatures, what looked like a humdrum election will get interesting.