Tribune editorial: Fake ID effort deters alcohol use by minors

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

A local program is cracking down on fake IDs at businesses such as bars and restaurants. The effort of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department uses specialized scanners to detect fake IDs. And it's having a lot of success -- collecting more than 130 of them so far. That's 130 potential tragedies that didn't happen. The program also includes alcohol awareness classes that teach the dangers of underage drinking. Offenders might also be required to do community service. Police Officer Caitlin Horne says the goal isn't to punish but to educate. That’s a worthy goal.

Down

The North Dakota Supreme Court has decided not to reinstate online access to court documents, due to privacy concerns. That's unfortunate, in today's technological age. Most court documents are public records, but people still have to request that they be emailed, or physically go to a courthouse to get them. Justices are worried that some attorneys aren't redacting private personal information in the records such as Social Security numbers, like they're supposed to. The court calls it an "unacceptably high rate of failure to comply with the court’s redaction requirements and other rules or laws." The problem here seems to lie with attorneys. It's disappointing that the public is impacted.

Up

Filling up at the pump is a bit less painful these days. The average price of a gallon of gasoline in North Dakota has fallen eight straight weeks, and it's now below $4. AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer cites falling oil prices and a drop in demand for gas. Analysts say most U.S. drivers have significantly changed their driving habits to cope with the high fuel prices. LaDoucer expects the state average to drop to under $3.70 per gallon in the near future. That's still high. But it would be quite a drop from mid-June, when the state average price hit a record $4.79.

Down

It's looking unlikely that Bismarck residents will be voting in November on a plan to replace special assessments. A task force has been working on the issue for more than a year, but a proposal is still in the works. Ironing out the final details is now in the hands of the City Commission, but there's much work to be done before the Sept. 6 deadline to submit a measure for the November ballot. And even if the deadline is met, city officials will have to explain the plan to the public if they want it to pass. Given the complexity of the matter, that's a tall task. As Commissioner Anne Cleary said, "I feel like we really only have one shot at this, and so we don't want to rush it through."