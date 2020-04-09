Tribune editorial: Faith prevails at Easter in a pandemic

The directory shows how churches have adapted so people can worship in a safe manner. While the opportunity to gather with others to share our faith is missed and painful, it’s for the welfare of everyone.

Those in other parts of the nation who have ignored orders against large public gatherings to hold religious services are acting irresponsibly. A house of worship holds tremendous importance, but faith comes from the individual. During the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, the alternate ways to hold services didn’t exist. We are fortunate there are ways to share our faith in this troubling time.

One of the lasting images of this Holy Week will be of Pope Francis holding Palm Sunday Mass behind closed doors in St. Peter’s Basilica. For safety reasons, the public wasn’t allowed to attend, and it became a very personal event. In the solitude, it became a powerful scene.

This Easter, with so many people sheltering, can be an important time of reflection. We can consider what’s most important in our lives. What do we truly miss, and should we lead our lives differently? Whether someone is religious or not, it seems to the Tribune editorial board that reflection makes sense.