Tribune editorial: Faith prevails at Easter in a pandemic

These are times that try a person’s faith. However, the coronavirus pandemic also can be a time when people create a more personal bond with their god.
Palm Sunday, this past Sunday, was celebrated quietly across the country, as most churches didn’t hold public services. Passover, which began Wednesday, will be limited, and Good Friday, on Friday, will be observed quietly.
Many faithful will celebrate Easter this Sunday through television, online or other remote services. Family gatherings likely will be smaller, and there won’t be any dining out, just pickup or delivery meals.
This is terribly disappointing to have our major religious holidays downsized. We can, and will, cope with this situation created by the deadly coronavirus.
One Dickinson church last weekend handed out palm fronds to parishioners who lined up in their vehicles. The fronds are symbolic of the Holy Week. A Minot church has invited its congregation to gather in vehicles in the church parking lot so services can be held like a drive-in theater.
The Tribune has been publishing a virtual church directory which tells whether churches are streaming services, the times and where they can be found. You can find the directory in the paper or at bit.ly/bismanchurch.
The directory shows how churches have adapted so people can worship in a safe manner. While the opportunity to gather with others to share our faith is missed and painful, it’s for the welfare of everyone.
Those in other parts of the nation who have ignored orders against large public gatherings to hold religious services are acting irresponsibly. A house of worship holds tremendous importance, but faith comes from the individual. During the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, the alternate ways to hold services didn’t exist. We are fortunate there are ways to share our faith in this troubling time.
One of the lasting images of this Holy Week will be of Pope Francis holding Palm Sunday Mass behind closed doors in St. Peter’s Basilica. For safety reasons, the public wasn’t allowed to attend, and it became a very personal event. In the solitude, it became a powerful scene.
This Easter, with so many people sheltering, can be an important time of reflection. We can consider what’s most important in our lives. What do we truly miss, and should we lead our lives differently? Whether someone is religious or not, it seems to the Tribune editorial board that reflection makes sense.
Easter this year will be different, even difficult for many, but an Easter that people will always remember. We hope those memories will have a silver lining.
